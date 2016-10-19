Five great television-inspired costumes guaranteed to help you slay on Halloween

Bye summer; hello fall. Fall brings a plethora of great holidays, but most importantly, Halloween. This means candy galore, popcorn balls and procrastinating by watching “Hocus Pocus” three times a week, even though you have to study.

Halloween is the ultimate holiday where people have the stamp of approval to be whomever they desire, even if that means looking like an absolute nutcase in the process. If your heart tells you to be Nicki Minaj or a massive hotdog, by all means, go for it. Helping my friends find a costume for Halloween has always been my forte’, so I’ve taken to The DM to suggest ideas for the general public based on popular TV shows.

The Countess from “American Horror Story”

All hail Queen Lady Gaga! She slays “AHS” in extravagant haute couture fashion, causing havoc throughout the Hotel Cortez as “The Countess” in season five of “American Horror Story.” The Countess is a blood-sucking fashion killer who was the previous owner of Hotel Cortez. Her fashion sense is old Hollywood glam with a twist of vampire sexiness. Mastering this costume can be tricky, but once you master the look, you’ll slay whatever Halloween party you choose to grace with your presence. Start with the most important part: a white silk robe, and then add white gloves. You could also substitute with black gloves or red latex gloves to give the outfit some color. For another pop of color, add a red lip. And of course, the outfit would be incomplete without buying fake blood and adding some aesthetically pleasing splatters.

You’ll need:

white silk robe

white gloves (or red latex gloves or black claw gloves)

fake blood

killer fashion sense

fierce attitude

Girl in the red coat from “Pretty Little Liars”

“Pretty Little Liars” was and always will be an iconic teen show of this decade. And yes, after 10 years we know who “A” is, and we also know the identity of the infamous girl in the red coat. “Red coat” was an anonymous character on “PLL” until her face was revealed in a later season of the show. In spite of her mysterious identity, viewers knew that she was a sneaky, blonde-haired girl who wore an iconic bright red trench coat layered atop a hoodie. I love this costume. Not only is it cute and simple, but it’s also affordable! A red trench coat and a blonde wig is all you need for this costume. Add a pair of black jeans and some black heels for a more villainous vibe. And if your trench coat doesn’t have a hoodie, that’s fine. Just pop your collar and be scandalous.

You’ll need:

Red trench coat

Blonde wig

Black leggings or jeans

A phone that can never be tracked

A scandalous and devious mind

The Chanels from “Scream Queens”

Chanel this, Chanel that! The Chanels run the world and the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority house in the hit TV show “Scream Queens.” Chanel Oberlin is Chanel No. 1, which means she’s the H.C.I.C., or Head Chanel In Charge — all the other girls follow her. The girls are the definition of rich snobs. They are wealthy, beautiful, fashionable and everyone wants to be them. This costume idea would be super cute with a group of friends. Their style is reminiscent of school girls with a lot of sass and sense of style. The Chanels are known for wearing different shades of pink, so start by buying pink faux furs. To make the costume a little more affordable, try finding different pink or white dresses. Every dress should be distinctly different to reflect your (or your favorite Chanel’s) personality. Adding accessories is key. Go for necklaces, bracelets and sunglasses.

You’ll need:

A snobby attitude

A group of followers who do whatever you say

Faux fur

Pink or white dress

Sunglasses and super cute accessories

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

People love to hate the Kardashians, but then they eventually end up loving them. Yes, the infamous Kardashian Krew. If you want to be a big booty Armenian princess for a night, then this costume is absolutely perfect for you. The Kardashians all have distinctly different body shapes, height and hair, so if you’re doing this in a group, that might be a factor to consider. The Kardashians would be easy for people to recognize since they are known for their massive butts and revealing outfits. Girls all have that one dress in their closet that their moms never let them wear, and this costume calls for you to unearth it. Wear a body con with a long black wig if you’re Kim and Kourtney, or buy a blonde wig if you’re Khloe. Welcome to the Kardashian Family.

You’ll need:

Massive butt

Tight, revealing dress

6-inch heels

Brunette or blonde wig

Zombie from “The Walking Dead”

If a zombie apocalypse happens, best believe I’m killing everyone. “The Walking Dead” is a hit show based on the zombie apocalypse. Everyone is in survival mode, going on killing sprees for zombies and other bad guys. If you’re an extreme artist, this costume idea is perfect. You can show off your makeup skills by creating painted-on scars and open wounds. Cut your old clothes up and wear them in layers to make a simple yet exciting costume. You can customize your zombie to your personality or to a theme and make a popular idea unique.

You’ll need:

Fake blood

An assortment of halloween makeup

Distressed jeans and shirt

A sense of constant survival mode

Halloween should be fun, it’s all about expressing your inner child, even if that means making a complete fool out of yourself. Hopefully these five TV show-inspired costumes have given you some inspiration to step out the box this year and have an amazing costume. Have a fabulous Halloween!