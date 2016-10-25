68th Annual Miss University Scholarship Pageant Wednesday

The 68th annual Miss University Scholarship Pageant will be at the Gertrude C. Ford Center 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Contestants will compete in four different areas of competition: interview, talent, swimwear and evening.

The winner of the 2017 Miss University Scholarship Pageant will be receive a $2,000 scholarship, $2,000 stipend, $1,000 allowance for talent and fitness and other awards. First alternate will receive a $1,000 scholarship, and second alternate will receive a $500 scholarship.

Additional awards will be distributed for the talent, swimsuit and interview competitions.

The current Miss University is junior musical theatre major Carol Coker. Coker placed in the top 10 at the Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg in June.

Five previous Miss University titleholders have been named Miss Mississippi, and two have gone on to win the title of Miss America.

Miss University 2017 will represent Ole Miss for the 2017-2018 year and compete for the title of Miss Mississippi in the summer.

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office in the Student Union. Student tickets are $10, and non-student tickets are $15.

The pageant is sponsored by the Ole Miss Student Union and the Student Activities Association.