Complex political issues in an 140-character world

Political discourse in the United States is a sham. The American people have devolved discussion on complex issues into 140 characters, fear-mongering and the most trivial of memes.

People, both in the media and out, no longer pursue the truth. American discourse as a whole is an echo chamber of “alternative facts” that are sought out of convenience rather than truth. The American people are getting what they deserve – a presidential administration that is based on fear and zero responsibility.

There was no true victory possible in the 2016 presidential election. Donald J. Trump is a loud-mouthed demagogue who made absurd promises, doesn’t live up to the principles he sets and speaks of women in an abhorrent manner.

On the other side, Hillary Clinton repeatedly proved her incompetence as secretary of state, lying to the American public about the intentions behind the Benghazi attacks, while also being completely careless with information related to national security. Clinton was perhaps just as bad of an option for president, even if it was less obvious.

That is not the point, however. People do not care about the truth. They want to call people names and feel good about themselves. The internet allows people to insulate their conscience with ideas that reflect their system of values. People believe what they want to believe, rather than sacrificing their pride in lieu of the truth.