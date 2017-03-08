Adam Torres talks storytelling and folk music, new EP ‘I Came to Sing the Song’

When it comes to being environmentally conscious, Fat Possum artist Adam Torres someone who actually puts action behind his words.

The Austin, Texas, native has involved himself in a variety of causes. He’s done volunteer work in South America, and he’s worked to improve water quality in the Rio Grande.

His music echoes this passion, commonly addressing the many environmental injustices he wants to fix.

“We really try to focus on storytelling and creating a unique atmosphere to listen to music,” Torres said in regards to his live show. “The records we have made in the past year have been sort of revelatory in the sense that we are using interesting textures, with percussion and string parts in particular, to add a weird spaced-out effect to these songs about environmental degradation and human pollution. So I think the story is very important.”

Torres will be bringing this unique set to Proud Larry’s tonight for a performance promoting his latest EP, “I Came to Sing the Song.”

And this is not his first stint in Oxford. He is currently signed to Oxford’s resident record label, Fat Possum.

“It’s been a great partnership of mutual support,” Torres said regarding his relationship with the label. “I played a show with Andrew [Bryant from Water Liars] in Oxford a couple summers ago at Ajax Diner. … He introduced me to the Fat Possum guys. … It seemed like a great match, and so far it’s been pretty nice.”

Torres’ latest Fat Possum release continues the common theme he feels has been carried throughout all his music. Although the lyrical content may be different, he has always put one element at the forefront.

“It’s mostly pastoral arrangements of acoustic guitar and drums, bass and violin,” Torres said. “Sometimes I get labeled as a folk musician, and I can understand that, although I will say that I don’t really know what that means anymore. We really are more storytellers than folk musicians. The music we create is very visual in nature, and I think that’s what comes across in this record we put out. It’s a record about making music, actually, and what it means to dedicate one’s life to making music.”

With 2017 just beginning to kick into high gear, Torres has a few exciting things in the works for the rest of the year, including yet another Oxford-based specialty.

“More touring is in the works,” Torres said. “Music-wise, my band and I have a song on an upcoming compilation with The End of All Music. They are doing a benefit compilation, and almost all of the proceeds will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center. I am really honored to be a part of it.”

Torres and Justin Kinkel-Schuster from Water Liars will tour later this month to play small, intimate living room shows, circling back to Oxford March 25.

Torres’ show is at 9 p.m tonight. Tickets are currently on sale for $8.