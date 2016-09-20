Local soul-man Adrian Dickey plays at Shelter

Adrian Dickey is still performing for audiences all over after releasing his album “Bless the Soul” in 2013 and his 2014 single “Heaven.”

Dickey, an R&B and soul artist, was born and raised in Tupelo. He taught himself how to play the bass guitar by listening to music and learning the chords on his own. He also taught himself how to play the guitar.

He’s come a long way since his high school days when he performed at parties in a band with his friends. Dickey attended Ole Miss and toured around the country playing bass, at one point touring with Sanders Bohlke and Alex Dezen of The Damnwells. In his travels he’s played with big-name bands like The Fray and even done some recording in Los Angeles.

For a while, Dickey took his Southern soul music to the North and lived in Philadelphia for abut a year, meeting with other artists and performing.

“I was really intimidated by the musicians up there,” he said. “But they were so friendly and I still have a lot of friends up there.”

Dickey has performed all over the country, but he’s been in Oxford for about 15 or 16 years. He worked as a bartender at Proud Larry’s for seven years and used some of the stories he’s heard from customers to come up with ideas for songs.

“A big part of my life has been here,” he said.

Dickey has plans for another album in the future. The bassist said he finds inspiration in artists like Amos Lee, Ben Harper and Anthony Hamilton, as well as through people he’s met over the years.

“I actually came up with the song “My Baby” when I was in the shower,” he said. “I got out of the shower and started playing and writing. I usually start with my guitar and I write my music before my lyrics.”

“My Baby” is one of Dickey’s songs on his album “Bless the Soul.”

Dickey released his first and only album “Bless the Soul” in 2013, recorded with Tweed Recording. His songs take on a gospel, soul sound.

“When I was making the album, I would be in the studio everyday for weeks at a time,” he said. “It was a lot of work, but I loved making the album.”

Dickey also frequently performs at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, Parchman Farm. He said he likes performing at Parchman and wants his music to help and inspire people who need it.

“My music is very uplifting. It drives me every day and I want my music to just make people feel good.”

Dickey will be doing an acoustic performance at Shelter on Van Buren tomorrow night from 7-9. His soulful music can appeal to all audiences, and he is certainly an artist to listen to live.