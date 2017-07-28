Album review: Lana Del Rey strikes gold with ‘Lust for Life’

Lana Del Rey continues a trend of awe-inspiring music from a powerful group of women this summer. Starting with Halsey’s sophomore album, “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” and quickly followed by Lorde’s “Melodrama,” this summer has been full of anthems of lost love and anarchy. Del Rey’s new album, “Lust For Life,” is the fourth of her career.

After reaching stardom with hits such as “Summertime Sadness,” “Video Games,” and “Born to Die,” Del Rey has set her eyes on taking back the limelight after a successful third album that did not receive the exposure that her first two albums received.

The first track on the album, “Love,” was released as a single in February. This melodious song describing an idealized past is Del Rey contemplating how today’s youth can still find wonderment and excitement in life despite facing the adversity that comes with life.

Following “Love,” Del Rey collaborates with The Weeknd on the track “Lust For Life.” This song was released as the second single from the album in April and instantly took over the radio. A pretty straightforward song, this track is Lana and The Weeknd singing about their will to live. The lust for life keeps them both alive. While both of their voices compliment each other very well, this is a collaboration that we have seen in the past on albums by The Weeknd. Personally, this is probably my least favorite song on the album.

The third track is the first song on the album that was not previously released as a single, serving as the first “new” song for listeners. Titled “13 Beaches,” the song is based on a real life event where Lana had to search thirteen beaches to find one without any paparazzi on it, so she could sit down and enjoy the view. One of my favorite tracks off of the album, Del Rey’s voice beautifully echoes through the chorus.

Del Rey features two more rap artists on “Lust For Life” with A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti appearing on “Summer Bummer” and A$AP Rocky reappears on the track “Groupie Love.” While such an unusual combination of musical styles, the collaborations work really well together. The ad-lib of Carti in the background works well with the rhythm of the song and Del Rey’s vocals.

While the track “In My Feelings” does not feature a rap collaboration, it does feature a rap artist. The song is about Del Rey’s failed relationship with Gerald Gillum, otherwise known as G-Eazy. While the rumors about the meaning of this song were running wild, Del Rey basically confirmed that the song was about Gerald during a performance of the song at the No Vacancy Club. After stating that she could “name names, but won’t,” Del Rey signals the letter “G” with her hands during the track, particularly during the line “because I fell for another loser.”

“God Bless America – And All The Beautiful Women In It” is easily my personal favorite off of the album. A feminist anthem, Del Rey cries out about the current state of gender relations in the world, all the while praising all of her female friends.

“Get Free” ends this wonderful album with a somber closure. A song about the ability to feel happiness once again, Del Rey describes that she has finally discovered her happiness and is now free of the feelings of sadness that once plagued her life before.

Del Rey strikes gold on “Lust For Life” in my opinion. While the album does not variate from her past work, it shows an ability to consistently put out quality work. Del Rey has captured the ear of America for now. The question now is, can she keep it?