Alliance for Sustainable Agricultural Production kicks off Food Summit Revival

Join the Alliance for Sustainable Agricultural Production for the third annual Food Summit Revival this weekend at the Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson.

The three-day event is filled with stimulating conversations open to all foodies, farmers, teachers, food service industry professionals and school service managers, as well as the general public.

The executive director of the Mississippi Sustainable Agriculture Network, Daniel Doyle, said the Food Summit is truly a one-of-a-kind gathering for the whole family.

“The Mississippi Food Summit is about getting a wide variety of people from diverse walks of life together in one place to talk about food— from Mississippi, for Mississippi,” Doyle said. “We are bringing together farmers, chefs, policy makers, advocates and eaters with one common goal in mind: to stimulate both the personal and economic health and vitality of Mississippians.”

Zach Wehmeyer, FoodCorps service member for the MSAN, focuses on engaging and connecting kids with healthy food in school. He works with FoodCorps, a service organization, that seeks to help implement food education in the lives of children and expand their knowledge about healthy options.

“The Mississippi Food Summit and Agricultural Revival can connect you with people from all walks of life across Mississippi who have a true passion for food, for the Earth and for people,” Wehmeyer said. “It will be an incredible place to gain a deeper understanding of agriculture in Mississippi and the impact that has on personal and economic health and vitality, and eat well while doing it!”

On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m Thursday and Friday at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. Local garden and farm tours will leave from the Mississippi Farmers Market on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Food is one of the few things that permeates every layer of our lives. It serves as a source of identity and heritage, of celebration and mourning, of sustenance, but also of enjoyment and wonder and adventure and friendship,” Wehmeyer said. “It is intimately linked with who we are and how we navigate the world, which makes it even more crucial that we treat food with the intention it deserves.”

Molly Bell, an exercise science major at the university, encourages everyone to drive down to Jackson this weekend to learn and experience everything food.

“I’m originally from Connecticut, and when I moved to Oxford for college, I became a foodie. The Food Summit Revival weekend is filled with like-minded people of different backgrounds that are all connected through the deep appreciation and love for sustainable food.”

Wehmeyer is most excited about the first ever Taste of Mississippi Dinner at 6 p.m. The event will feature local chef and farmer teams from across the state who have collaborated to create seasonal and fresh dishes.

“It will definitely be a good party to be at,” Wehmeyer said.