AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ season seven kills with new villain Negan

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW

AMC’s critically acclaimed television series, “The Walking Dead,” returned to television last Sunday night with a brutal and shocking season premiere filled with gore and heartbreak. Even those who are familiar with the comic book storyline were treated to a number of surprises during the seventh season’s kick-off. As for those who have not yet seen the episode, be warned: there are a number of spoilers ahead.

The episode, titled “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be,” starts where season six left off, in the aftermath of new antagonist Negan’s brutal murder of a still undetermined member of Rick’s group, before taking our main hero away to intimidate him and explain the terms of their new situation. Through flashback, partly from Rick’s point of view, it is finally revealed that Negan’s (and his barbed wire-wrapped bat, Lucille) mystery victim was none other than the often-jovial soldier, Abraham. At first, this almost seemed to be a cop out from a writing perspective, but it is soon revealed that Negan has a second victim.

After a brief scuffle started by Daryl Dixon, Negan chooses to off fan-favorite Glenn Rhee in one of the the most violent scenes I have witnessed on television. The death of this hopeful survivor of the zombie apocalypse signifies the end of any remaining innocence these characters have in this world. Actually witnessing it was disquieting and sickening, but the power of Glenn’s death was lessened by last year’s under-the-dumpster fake-out.

Later in the episode, Rick is nearly forced to cut off the hand of Carl, his own son, and Daryl is taken hostage by The Saviors in yet another show of power. The episode ends with our despondent heroes unsure of their future, with the exception of the expecting and ill Maggie, who is already hell-bent on avenging her husband’s murder.

A definite highlight of this episode is Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s performance as Negan. Morgan does a fantastic job conveying this villain’s dark humor and sadistic actions. Unlike past threats for our group, such as the Governor, who just wanted to maintain his people, Negan’s sole desire is to rule others and throw away all of past society’s customs and morals. He thinks himself a god (or Savior, if you will), and he will, by his own twisted means, deal with anyone who disagrees.

Despite an all-around decent episode, amazing performances and the resolution of an irritating cliffhanger, this episode is not perfect. In unfortunate Walking Dead fashion, this episode draws out its story to a nearly excessive point, with the murders and intimidation of the group taking the focus of the entire episode. Even the long-awaited murder sequence is delayed by multiple commercial breaks.

And of that murder scene? It is incredibly, unusually difficult to watch due to its raw, realistic nature. Fans of this show know it has had its fair share of violent moments, but none have reached this level. This episode is truly not for the faint of heart.

As a whole, “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be” is better than many recent episodes, but that is not really saying too much. “The Walking Dead” has been suffering from ineffective storytelling for quite some time, often relying on gruesome deaths and cheap gags to attempt to keep viewers in suspense. Perhaps season seven will end the cycle, but that will have to be determined over the next 16 episodes. All we know now is this group must learn to keep its greatest threat reasonably benevolent, all while fighting to restore its peaceful society.