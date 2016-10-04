Amtrykes race raises funds, awareness for veterans

For the second year in a row, AmTrykes in Action is raising funds and awareness for veterans across the nation with the AmTrykes in Action Race.

Teams that signed up raced 75 laps around the Circle Sunday in front of a crowd sitting on the Lyceum steps. The three-wheeled vehicles used benefit people who are not able to ride a traditional bicycle anymore due to age or a disability.

Veteran John Norfolk said he thinks the program is a great thing.

“I can ride a bicycle again. That way, I won’t have to be crunched over, and it would be more relaxing on my bike and my knees,” Norfolk said.

Norfolk used to enjoy riding bicycles a long time ago. He found out about the program through the Veterans Affairs Department.

So far, AmTrykes has raised $7,152 of their $10,000 goal this year. The goal last year was $4,000.

Graduate student and director of this event Brittney Cable said she was inspired to plan the event because she enjoyed helping out the first year it was on campus.

“I was so happy to see all of the veterans come out and see their bikes and chose it again for this year, and we made it bigger and better, and most of the veterans showed up today,” Cable said.

Eighteen participants signed up to race and were sponsored by local businesses as well as individual donors and organizations.

“We came down here to just support it,” Joe Lewis, national president of Vietnow, said. “I think it’s great what they’re doing for the veterans. It’s programs like this that we look to support around the country. It’s really great what they’re doing here.”

Vietnow is an organization of veterans who seek to help other former service officers. Lewis lives in Tennessee but decided it was a good cause to help.

“(I) looked into what they did last year, what their goals were this year, and we decided to sponsor one of the bikes this year,” Lewis said.

The tricycle helps people ride who have physical disabilities or limitations, according to the AmTryke website. It helps keep riders balanced and secure.

Because of donations, six veterans will receive their AmTrykes as gifts. The Ole Miss Student Veterans of America will present their trikes on the football field during the military appreciation game Nov. 5.

The Ole Miss Cycling Club took first place with the finishing time of 1 hour 21 minutes and won Hotty Toddy T-shirts from Ole Miss Athletics, a $20 Great American Cookie gift certificate and eight Chick-Fil-A gift certificates.

Sigma Chi fraternity took a close second place and won Rebel Rag water bottles and eight Chick-Fil-A gift certificates. The Army ROTC won eight Chick-Fil-A gift certificates.

Nov. 12 is the deadline for donations, which can be accessed through the Ignite Ole Miss webpage.