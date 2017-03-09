Arrest made in apartment complex shooting

Oxford police have arrested Rashaun Weekly in connection with reports of shots fired on Sunday afternoon at the Gather Oxford apartment complex.

According to Maj. Jeff McCutchen, when officers arrived on the scene at approximately 2:55 p.m., they spoke to witnesses who identified Weekly, a 20-year-old student from Charleston, as the shooter. Officers also found 10 fired shell casings in the complex’s parking lot.

Weekly, a business administration major and resident of Gather, was taken into custody Sunday evening and charged Monday morning with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.

McCutchen said the department does not yet have all the details but is putting together a sequence of events. He said two men entered the apartment, and after an altercation began, Weekly pulled out the rifle and fired 10 shots at the men and their vehicle. The details of the altercation are not clear, McCutchen said, but traces of marijuana were found in the apartment.

“Something took place there that nobody wants to talk about,” McCutchen said.

McCutchen said that when they first arrived on the scene, a female friend of Weekly’s had taken the gun from the area, but after police contacted her, she returned with the rifle. She is not currently facing any charges.

When police registered the weapon, they realized it was reported stolen in Weekly’s hometown of Charleston, according to McCutchen. The firearm was returned to the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department.

McCutchen said the other two men involved in the altercation have not yet been identified.

Because the investigation is ongoing, anyone who has information should call investigators at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.