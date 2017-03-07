ASB officer election results announced: Runoff election for president, vice president will be Thursday

Associated Student Body candidates, their campaign teams and supporters filled the sidewalk in front of the Lyceum steps, anxiously and excitedly waiting for the results of Tuesday’s officer election.

After nearly 5,000 votes were cast, the ASB elections will continue Thursday with runoff elections for president and vice president.

Officers elected include: Dylan Wood, secretary; Will Nowell, judicial chair; Dillion Pitts, attorney general; Jennie Jesuit, treasurer.

The presidential candidates continuing into the runoff elections are Dion Kevin and Emily Hoffman. Kevin won 42 percent of the vote, while Hoffman won 34 percent. Vice presidential candidates Elam Miller, with 32 percent of the vote, and Matt Gladden, with 24 percent of the vote, will also be on the runoff ballot.

“I knew there was a really strong possibility of a runoff, and so I came in here kind of with an open mind,” Kevin said.

When Hoffman was announced on the runoff ballot, classmates on all sides embraced her with excitement.

“I’m just excited to get back to work and get out campaigning again on Thursday,” Hoffman said. “I’m excited for the runoff, and I couldn’t have picked anyone better to both … win and lose to.”

The third presidential candidate, Austin Spindler, garnered 22 percent of the 4,730 total votes cast.

Miller said the results had him at a loss for words.

“I feel like we’re doing something great here, and I feel like we might actually be able to get some students some real representation,” Miller said. “That’s what I’m all about.”

His opponent, Gladden, said he is looking forward to Thursday’s runoff and the student participation.

“I’m just really excited that everyone got involved, and I hope that we get involved again for the runoffs,” Gladden said. “I want to make sure that we get as many people out to vote.”

Dylan Wood was elected secretary with 52 percent of the vote, winning against his opponent, Jordan Coopwood.

Dillon Pitts won the attorney general race against his opponent, Levi Bevis, with nearly 57 percent of the vote.

Pitts said he cannot wait to get into the attorney general’s office.

“I’m very thankful for those that have been behind me,” Pitts said.

Bevis said that although he lost to Pitts, he is still excited about the future of ASB.

“I’m so excited for him and looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do as attorney general,” Bevis said. “I hope to still be involved on campus and make sure that we are helping students get more involved in all of our processes, not only with elections.”

Judicial chair candidate Will Nowell won with 62 percent of the votes against Bryant Carlton.

Running unopposed for ASB treasurer, Jennie Jesuit won with more than 97 percent of the vote.

Deputy Attorney General Brent Ferguson said that after having all unopposed candidates the previous year, it was encouraging to see a larger voter turnout.

“Last year we had, like, 2,000 (students vote) because everyone, including myself, was unopposed,” Ferguson said. “I’m excited that a lot of people voted, and I just hope more people vote during the runoff because there’s two very big positions open and they are great candidates.”

The runoff election will take place Thursday with the same setup as Tuesday’s elections. Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on MyOleMiss and in Minor Hall, where the temporary ASB office is located.