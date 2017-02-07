ASB elects 4 to fill empty Senate seats

The Associated Student Body elected four new senators to the legislature via a paper ballot vote Tuesday night. The senators elected Brady Kies, Levi Bevis, Margo Lee and Ty Deemer to join them on the Senate. Twenty-one students delivered their minute-long appeal to the 40 senators in attendance Tuesday night.

“I love this body,” Bevis said. “I love what we do here, and I’m looking forward to changing this campus for the better.”

The four students were sworn into office immediately after votes were counted. They will serve until this term ends March 28, when they will be eligible for re-election.