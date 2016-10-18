ASB members work on communication skills

Associated Student Body leaders met Tuesday to reinforce and improve campus communication with new and incumbent senators.

During a powerpoint presentation, ASB President Austin Powell went through every branch of ASB to remind senators of the role each branch plays, discussing the importance of effectively communicating with each other.

“We’re under what’s called shared governance,” Powell said. “Each body of members at the university has their own governing system. Students have one, faculty members have one and administration has one as well.”

There are several types of communication ASB members use to inform the rest of the student body.

One was urgent communication, which he said is anything happening on campus that is life-threatening including incidents like active shooters or threatening protest groups coming to campus.

“We want to make sure our advisers know about these situations, and also our grad assistants,” Powell said. “All ASB executive officers also need to be informed in case we have to make a statement. Then we want to make sure the ASB chief of staff and executive assistant are in the loop.”

The other form was high-level communication, which is members trying to reach upper-level administration, anyone in the chancellor’s office, the City of Oxford, mayors and state-elected officials.

“Before you set up those meetings,” Powell said. “We want to make sure the respective officers in that list are in that conversation.”

Powell said he and Vice President Michael Howell should always be kept in the loop

Powell went over email etiquette and ways to formally communicate with faculty. As the meeting ended, committees gathered to discuss new ideas and issues.

Howell said the meeting was held to strengthen communication between members of ASB and faculty leaders across the campus.

“We want to make sure we’re very clear about how to connect with the chancellor, the vice chancellor or anyone else as well as we can,” Howell said. “We want to make sure we go through the right avenues in order to let the student body and the administration know that we are a very cohesive and responsible organization that they can put their trust in.”