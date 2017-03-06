Baseball fans snap back to reality after tough weekend

Posted on Mar 6 2017 - 8:01am by Sam Harres
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
14
Tagged as
Related
Donald Cole

Vardaman Hall to be renamed, other buildings to be contextualized, committee says

(University of Mississippi Police Department officers fold the Mississippi flag after removing it from the flagpole in the Circle Monday morning | Robert Jordan, Ole Miss Communications)

Mississippi state flag fight moves to new battlefield

IMG_3943

University Police investigate vandalism of candidates’ campaign signs, ASB officers release statement

IMG_9208

Thousands gather for March on Mississippi in Canton

Ole Miss Softball vs Arkansas on April 23rd, 2016 in Oxford, MS. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics @olemisspix

Rebels notch comeback win versus Nicholls State

Second baseman, Ashton Lampton, prepares to run home for a score during game against UT Martin Saturday, March 5th. (Photo by Taylar Teel)

Rebel softball goes undefeated in Red and Blue Classic

Tate Blackman

Second baseman Tate Blackman hits a ball for a double during Ole Miss’ game against Texas Tech Saturday, March 4, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Texas Tech would go on to defeat Ole Miss 5-1. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)

Ole Miss baseball should give Big Sean’s latest album a listen, because they’ll need to “bounce back” after taking a big “L” in Houston this weekend. Fans in Oxford got a harsh, but necessary, reality check from the three losses to ranked teams.

It can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of after-class games and Swayze beer showers, but the Rebels aren’t exactly golden yet.

Sweeping Eastern Carolina was a tremendous achievement, but a string of early-season wins over mediocre teams may have elevated Ole Miss fans’ hopes to untested heights.

Hope is a dangerous thing in Oxford.

If last season’s football games against Florida State and Alabama have taught us anything, it’s to always take early success with a grain of salt. Hillary Clinton led the polls for the entire election cycle. Cleveland gave up a 3-1 lead.

Maybe it’s a good thing the Rebels lost early.

Perhaps it’ll temper expectations, and head coach Mike Bianco’s men can get back to business. We’ll probably drop in the rankings after this weekend, and that’s OK. There’s plenty of season ahead.