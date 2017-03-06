Baseball fans snap back to reality after tough weekend

Ole Miss baseball should give Big Sean’s latest album a listen, because they’ll need to “bounce back” after taking a big “L” in Houston this weekend. Fans in Oxford got a harsh, but necessary, reality check from the three losses to ranked teams.

It can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of after-class games and Swayze beer showers, but the Rebels aren’t exactly golden yet.

Sweeping Eastern Carolina was a tremendous achievement, but a string of early-season wins over mediocre teams may have elevated Ole Miss fans’ hopes to untested heights.

Hope is a dangerous thing in Oxford.

If last season’s football games against Florida State and Alabama have taught us anything, it’s to always take early success with a grain of salt. Hillary Clinton led the polls for the entire election cycle. Cleveland gave up a 3-1 lead.

Maybe it’s a good thing the Rebels lost early.

Perhaps it’ll temper expectations, and head coach Mike Bianco’s men can get back to business. We’ll probably drop in the rankings after this weekend, and that’s OK. There’s plenty of season ahead.