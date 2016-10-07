Batoon sees growth in young safety group

The Ole Miss Rebel safeties have a lot of weight on their shoulders this season. With the cornerback position missing its top player in Kendarius Webster and having to try out different combinations to make up for his loss, the safeties have even more responsibility as the last line of defense in the Rebels’ secondary than normal.

What makes this task even more difficult for the Rebels is the inexperience of the position group. Senior Tony Conner is the starter at the Huskie position, and juniors A.J. Moore and C.J. Hampton are both in the rotation at safety, but sophomore Zedrick Woods , freshmen Myles Hartsfield and Deontay Anderson and redshirt freshmen Montrell Custis and Armani Linton have all seen a good amount of playing time and have had to learn quickly to stay on the field.

Safeties Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Corey Batoon said the young safeties were going through the normal learning curve but saw definite improvement from the group.

“I think they’re playing faster. Communication has been much better every week. Our fundamentals have gotten better,” Batoon said. “When you start putting the communication the fundamentals and execution together, you start making plays, and we were able to make some plays the other night, so I’m happy. We just have to continue to improve.”

Batoon wanted improvement from the safeties all across the board, but had the three main aspects on which to focus.

“The communication early on, the younger guys making the correct checks, getting themselves in position, I think we’ve gotten better at tackling since the first game. Playing the ball and finishing on the ball has been an emphasis the last two weeks in practice, and now it’s starting to show up in the game,” Batoon said.

Huskie Tony Conner has been recovering from a season-ending knee injury last year, and recently switched to a lighter knee brace. Batoon saw a noticeable improvement in his confidence level as he continues to get healthier.

“I think he’s moving a little more fluidly,” Batoon said. “Whenever you have a brace on, it may not really hinder you, but it’s still in the back of your head, and how you’re moving, you feel a pinch every now and then.”

Anderson has been an important part of the safety rotation in his first season as a Rebel, but the secondary will be without him for the first half of the game against Arkansas. Anderson was ejected for targeting in the second half of the game against Memphis last week and will finish his suspension against the Razorbacks in two weeks. Batoon liked the progress he had made since fall practices.

“He’s coming along like all of the young guys. Every rep that they get is a rep that you can kind of capitalize on, whether it’s good or bad,” Batoon said. “A lot of kids learn by the board; most kids nowadays learn by doing, so the more that he can do in practice the more opportunities he gets in the game. He’s getting better and better.”