Bats come alive as Rebels cruise past Arkansas State

Dominance: the only word that could describe the Rebels’ midweek performance against Arkansas State.

This youthful team continues to show it shouldn’t be overlooked. Arkansas State put up a total of 35 runs in its sweep against the New York Institute of Technology this past weekend. A pitching staff formed of true freshmen held it to four runs off five hits, including an absurd number of strikeouts.

Ole Miss starter Will Ethridge made his first of many midweek starts against the Red Wolves, collecting 10 strikeouts in five innings, the most by a Rebel freshman since Justin Cryer in 2007. He allowed four runs, only two of which were earned, and tossed 80 pitches en route to the first win of his college career.

“You can tell with his presence on the mound, nothing seems speed up like it does with some freshman,” assistant coach Mike Clement said. “He’s been that way since day one.”

After striking out the side in the second inning, Ethridge came out in the third inning and fanned three more. He struck out five hitters in a row.

“I didn’t realize it until I got back in the dugout,” Ethridge said. “I tried to put that behind me and just keep pitching to get more swings and misses.”

Ethridge wasn’t the only freshman turning heads in the game, as his relief pitcher Houston Roth, a product of Oxford High School, added five strikeouts in two innings. Ryan Rolison and Greer Holston each added two more strikeouts, totaling 19 for the whole game.

The four freshmen pitchers’ 19 strikeouts are the most in a game since April 10, 2015, in a 16-inning game at Vanderbilt and were two shy from the school record (21).

Freshmen were also contributing to more than just pitching, as left fielder Thomas Dillard went 3-4, bumping up his season average to .583.

“If you watch his BP, you can almost think that it’s home run derby, and then he gets in the game and has a really mature approach,” Clement said. “He’s come in and not missed a beat through four games.”

Dillard continues to show promise and is backing up the hype centered around him after hitting .438 with 49 RBIs during his senior year.

Will Golsan inked his name as one of the most consistent hitters with one of the most impressive performances on the day. Golsan contributed four out of the 16 total hits, with two RBIs and three doubles.

“He is kind of quiet kid, doesn’t speak unless spoken to. He just goes about his business,” Clement said. “He is a tremendously hard worker. He keeps his mouth shut and just really plays the game the right way. I am proud of him.”

Golsan has played second base and first base successfully in the past two seasons and hit in the upper .200s for both seasons, as well. Golsan’s team-oriented attitude gives this young lineup a sense of stability moving forward, knowing he is going to do whatever he can to help out the team.

“We were just locked in and trying to get quality at-bats,” Golsan said. “We are swinging the bat well.”

The win moved the Rebels to 4-0 on the season as they prepare to open another home series this weekend against undefeated University of North Carolina Wilmington. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Friday.