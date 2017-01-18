Brooks carted off court, Rebels rally to beat Tennessee

A chilling silence quickly spread across The Pavilion in the early minutes of the second half of a game between Ole Miss and Tennessee Tuesday night. Rasheed Brooks collapsed and fell to the floor seizing during a timeout. Paramedics rushed onto the court as his body contorted and carted him off on a stretcher. His teammates huddled together with tears in their eyes just a few feet away from their teammate and attempted to re-group as Brooks was taken off and transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

“It was scary. We were walking towards the huddle, and he starts shaking,” senior forward Sebastian Saiz said. “We didn’t know what was going on. He wasn’t responding and he was shaking. Guys were crying. We were scared for his life.”

Head coach Andy Kennedy said after the game that Brooks was stable, conscious and undergoing further testing. He said Brooks had no memory of what transpired and, to his knowledge, had not had problems with seizures before.

“I haven’t seen a lot of seizures in my life. I’m sure I’ve seen a few, but it scared us to death. I had never really seen anything like it. I was literally just talking to him, and then I turned my back and I thought he was cramping. It was almost like he had a back cramp,” Kennedy said. “He was contorting, and then he rolled over and you could see he was in a full-blown seizure.”

Just a few moments later, the Rebels found themselves back on the court trailing the Volunteers in a game that was tied 38-38 at the half. Tennessee hit the Rebels with a 13-1 run coming out of halftime to take a 52-39 lead.

“It scared us to death. Obviously, we didn’t respond very good from a basketball standpoint,” Kennedy said. “We were all in a funk. Guys were crying. It was a pretty dramatic event. Thankfully, they had the fortitude to pull it together and play with a passion.”