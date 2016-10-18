Katrina Caldwell named vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement

After months of searching, Ole Miss named the new vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement Tuesday.

Katrina Caldwell is currently employed at Northern Illinois University as the assistant vice president for diversity and equity since 2012. Before that, she directed the Center for Intercultural Programs and Adult Student Affairs at DePaul University in Chicago. She will begin her first day at Ole Miss on Jan. 1, 2017.

Caldwell is from Memphis, Tennessee, originally and said she was excited for the chance to work in the South again.

She said she wants to make all students, prospective or enrolled, feel like Ole Miss is a welcoming place.

Growing up in Memphis, her mother told her she could not apply to Ole Miss because of the issues surrounding race and diversity. Caldwell said this time around, her mom pushed her to apply for this position.

“What I’ve read and heard about this institution and the work that you’re doing, I want to be a part of that,” Caldwell said. “It takes people to make change happen and, from what I’ve seen, I think you’ve got the people here.”

Caldwell said she knows how important people are to a big university. She said she cares about the faculty she hires and works hard to get to know her students.

“I do approach things from a story,” Caldwell said. “I start with a story first. It’s the best way I learn, so I use it as a tool.”

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Brandi Hephner LaBanc was on the search committee to fill the position and said Caldwell stood out as a candidate because she was highly engaged and had a “thoughtful outlook” on community engagement.

“I’m very excited to work with her as a colleague,” Hephner LaBanc said. “I think she’s going to bring a lot of powerful experience.”

Caldwell was the last of four candidates who applied for the position.

Assistant to the Chancellor Concerning Minority Affairs Donald Cole said Caldwell won over her interviewees because she put forth her “let’s-figure-this-out-together” disposition.

“Ms. Caldwell’s experience, demeanor, professionalism and her ability to relate to the vision for the direction and leadership needed for our institution at this moment were impressive and resonated with most of the individuals that interviewed with her,” Cole said.

Cole said there were good candidates who applied for the chancellor position but Caldwell has a proven record of success in the area she will be leading on campus.