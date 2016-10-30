Catch Theatre Oxford’s Ten Minute Play Festival

Are you a fan of theatre? Then you’re in luck!

The Powerhouse Community Arts Center is presenting the 2016 Annual Ten Minute Play Festival for it’s last showing this Sunday.

Theatre Oxford’s Ten Minute Play Festival is an evening of five ten-minute plays, each featuring their own, unique scripts, sets, casts and directors. Because every play is handled by a different director, theatre enthusiasts can expect to see a wide variety of performances: everything from comedy to drama to action.

The Ten Minute Play Festival was originally founded over fifteen years ago by Neil White. The festival is now closely connected with the Theatre Oxford’s Ten Minute Play Contest, a nationwide contest that receives hundreds of entries each year.

Last year at the festival, Theatre Oxford produced the winner of the contest who received a $1000 prize named in memory of L.W. Thomas, a champion of Theatre Oxford.

As for this year’s festival, attendees can expect a performance from the Grand Prize Winner of Theatre Oxford’s National Ten Minute Play Contest, “Whistler and His Mother” by Joe Starzyk, and the Audience Winner from the Contest, “One Cow Mooing” by Ben Tracy. There will also be up to three locally written plays featured.

“I got involved with the Festival because I was looking for a way to support the theatrical arts in Oxford. I have a young son, so I can’t direct a full-scale production, but producing the festival lets me be flexible with my workload. I have gained an appreciation of people’s willingness to dedicate their time, talents, and dedication to the arts,” the director of this year’s festival, Meaghin Burke said.

This year’s festival will be produced in memory of Dr. Ron Borne, a longtime supporter of Theatre Oxford and a playwright who had work previously produced by Theatre Oxford.

“The Ten Minute Play Festival is always a terrific time, and it’s a great way to get introduced to all that Theatre Oxford has to offer,” Burke said, encouraging members of the Oxford community to come out and see their friends, neighbors and classmates on stage.

Theatre Oxford’s Ten Minute Play Festival is a unique opportunity for members of the local community to see the talent that lies within Oxford.

The festival ran this Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will have a showing today at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for members and students and $15 for non-members and will be available at the door or online at www.brownpapertickets.com