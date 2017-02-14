Center for Inclusion hosts Black History Month keynote speaker

Eunique Jones Gibson encouraged Ole Miss students, faculty and community members to continue the open conversation surrounding race relations in her keynote address Monday night. She said different opinions are not always bad.

“Everyone brings something to the table,” Gibson said. “It’s OK to agree to disagree. I just want people to understand my point of view. Bringing people together is what’s important.”

More than 50 crowd of students, faculty and community members congregated in Fulton Chapel Monday evening for Gibson’s Black History Month keynote.

Gibson spent the last four years creating the viral marketing campaign, “Because of Them We Can,” which celebrates the lives of black leaders and innovators from the past and present. The campaign features children dressed as famous black men and women, each paired with a notable quote she feels defines that individual.

Gibson’s address gave the history of her campaign from its beginnings on Facebook in February 2013 to her present-day attempts to publish books, calendars and other merchandise preaching her message.

“Whenever someone has an idea that’s innovative, people are going to think you’re crazy — until it works,” Gibson said.

When Black History Month 2013 came to an end, Gibson was faced with the decision of whether or not she would continue the campaign.

“By continuing the campaign into March 1,” Gibson said. “It was a statement that black history wasn’t going to be contained to just 28 days. We had an opportunity to create weapons of mass empowerment.”

Gibson said many people misunderstood her message along the way, including her own husband, who was surprised at her dedication to the idea. In the end, she said, he pushed her to pursue it because it was riskier to not take the risk.

Gibson said her central message is to not forget who you are fighting for.

“Being a part of the solution means knowing that it’s not about you,” Gibson said. “It’s not about being comfortable or getting likes or followers or retweets. It’s about people you don’t even know. It’s bigger than you. Who will be able to pursue their dreams because of you?”

The “Because of Them We Can” movement is helping local communities through sales and donations of Gibson’s coffee-table book of the same name. “Because of Them We Can” features 365 of Gibson’s iconic images. Gibson donated 40 of her books to the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library, the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi and several elementary schools in Oxford.

“The goal is expanding content,” Gibson said. “Getting these books on every school desk, recognizing the dreams of every child. That’s what’s important.”

Gibson said she understands that not everyone will agree with her campaign or the Black History Month movement. She emphasized that this disagreement should not be discouraging to activists.

Monday’s keynote address was just one of many events the university has planned for Black History month. The Department of Music will host a poetry reading Feb. 18, and the Luckyday Residential College Dining Hall will have a “Soul Food” luncheon Feb. 21. Both are free for students to attend.

Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said events like these are important in the lives of young people and in promoting inclusion and equality in the community of Oxford and beyond.

“I’m really proud of the way our university tackles difficult questions. They’re not afraid to raise concerns, even if they may be controversial,” Vitter said. “This is a place where we talk about those issues. Black History Month is the perfect time for us to recognize how this university has come so far, yet understand that we still have a long way to go.”