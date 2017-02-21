City proposes moving forward with new neighborhood development

Within 15 years, Oxford could have a new neighborhood to accommodate city growth.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen had the first reading of a proposed ordinance Tuesday night that would rezone 48 vacant acres south of the intersection of Molly Barr Road and North Lamar Boulevard. The land would be rezoned as a part of the new Traditional Neighborhood Development, a component of the Vision 2037 Comprehensive Plan to accommodate the city’s projected growth.

“The overall neighborhood, we believe, can become a successful new community where Oxford residents can live, work and play,” City Planner Judy Daniel said at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Daniel said that if the development is approved, the neighborhood would be a mixture of housing units featuring single family homes, duplexes, triplexes and cottage homes. First-level businesses would also feature loft apartments.

The neighborhood’s preliminary plan includes New Orleans French Quarter-style architecture, according to the proposal.

The “Lamar Town Center,” the project’s working title, would be the host to community businesses, restaurants and shops. The proposed neighborhood would be in Alderman Rick Addy’s Ward I.

Daniel said the city has been working in close contact with property developers Mac Monteith and Todd Paine for more than a year. The actual construction of the development could take anywhere from five to 10 years, with multiple phases to complete.

In two weeks, the board will hold a public hearing where the developers will present more specifics on the future property and residents may voice concerns or ask questions.

The city will have an additional public hearing two weeks after the first hearing and then will vote on proceeding with the development.