Connecting Black History Month to modern challenges

As we go into Black History Month during such a politically tense time in America, I believe there are some lessons we can all learn from the past. Now should be a time of introspection; we should consider the heroes of the civil rights movement and what we can learn about following their examples.

I recently got to attend a protest against the immigration ban, and it opened my eyes to the ways in which the past repeats itself. On the first day of Black History Month, a group of people marched in the street for the the rights of other humans who are being trampled by the legal system.

While I do not know that this movement will be remembered in the same way that Martin Luther King Jr.’s is, I do think there are parallels we can draw.

The first, and perhaps most important, parallel is the idea that these marches are not needed or are causing too much of a stir for such a “small problem.”

Many took this stance during the civil rights movement, thinking that the protesters should be happy with the rights they were given, even if there was remaining inequality.

When we think of protests this way, it often means we do not understand the struggle of others fully enough to empathize with their situation and understand why they feel they must go to the streets as a call for action. Often, we simply do not understand one another, and we need to take more time to consider the thoughts and feelings of those around us.

Another key point of our introspection should be the way history will see us. Many Americans who witnessed the horrors of the injustices of the black population in the U.S. are questioned by us today: why did you not act to save the basic rights of these humans? Why did you make yourselves complicit in the systematic crimes of a nation?

If we are not careful, we will be lulled into the same indictment from future generations. Perhaps considering the objective views of our children and grandchildren will help sort our ethical dilemmas.

The final introspection that should come from contemplating black history should be action. How can we make the world a more just place? Maybe it means listening more than talking.

Maybe it means donating to the ACLU, NAACP, Charity: Water or many other charities to end inequality.

It could even mean going to the streets and joining the calls for justice.

There is still much work to do in the fight for what is right among people of different races, sexual orientations and nationalities, and while many are divided on issues of American politics, we should all be willing to look within ourselves for how we can make our country and world a more equitable place.

Daniel Payne is a freshman integrated marketing communications major from Collierville, Tennessee.