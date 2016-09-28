A letter to the undecided student

I have always known what I wanted to be as far as my career path goes. I came into Ole Miss with the mindset that I was going to be the best student possible, but then reality hit me. I began comparing myself to the other students in my field and picking out my flaws more and more. Finally, I realized that what I thought I wanted is not who I am anymore.

I know what you’re thinking. It happens to the best of us, right? Sometimes we wander into life with a plan and then we are completely flipped by reality. Some people are okay with that, but I definitely was not.

After realizing that I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, I completely freaked out. For the first time in my life, I was undecided.

The word “undecided” is possibly the most terrifying word to an upperclassman because it makes it known that we are either clueless as to what we want to do or that we still are not completely sold on a certain field of study.

Although after researching to find a new major and feverishly trying to make a decision, I stopped. I just stopped. I thought to myself, “Why am I freaking out this much? Don’t I have at least a little time to decide a new plan of action?”

After shutting down my thinking cap for a little while and halting my fears of the future, I realized that it is okay to be clueless sometimes. It is okay to not know everything about your future or have it planned out to a tee. Though it can be hard to picture your future and not know what you are supposed to see, it is okay not to know.

So whether you are struggling to figure out your future or you think you know what it may be but you are not entirely positive yet, I want you to remember a few things.

There is always someone else going through the exact same cluelessness that you are. There are resources everywhere to help you make the decision. You can do anything that you have a passion for, but you must have love for it. Once you figure out what it is you love to do, everything will seem to fall into place. That is the funny thing about fate— it has a tendency to always work out in the end, no matter what.

So if you are currently undecided and you still have a good bit of time on your college clock, know that it is okay not to have a plan for a little while. Although, try to explore new things to find your passion. Maybe visit the Career Center in Martindale or join a new club. One way or another, you will find your space.

When you do decide on your future plan, also remember to ascend until your wings catch fire, and even then, keep soaring higher.

Sincerely,

A fellow undecided

Mikala Turner is a sophomore from Bruce.