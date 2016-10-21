College football pick ’em: Week 8

No. 6 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama

Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter: We should have beaten the Crimson Tide and definitely exposed a chink in their armor. No way they’ll finish undefeated.

Assistant sports editor Cody Thomason: The Aggies probably have the best chance to win of any team remaining on Alabama’s schedule. They’re also a good fit to take on the Crimson Tide, as speedy offenses have troubled Bama in the past. That being said, I still think Alabama wins this.

Sports editor Brian Scott Rippee: Texas A&M was my dark horse in the SEC this year. People forget Trevor Knight beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl with Oklahoma. I think the Aggies play well, but Alabama is just miles ahead of anyone else right now. Tide by 10.

TCU at No. 12 West Virginia

CV: I was disappointed KU blew a big lead against TCU two weeks ago. I think the Horned Frogs will have new life this weekend and can pull the upset against WVU.

CT: I’m not really sold on TCU or West Virginia, but I expect a fireworks display on offense from both teams. TCU has only lost to two good teams in Arkansas and Oklahoma, but they struggled with Kansas last week. I’ll go with the safe pick of the Mountaineers here.

BSR: West Virginia reminded the nation they’re still undefeated by blowing out Texas Tech last week. The Big 12 is pretty weak and made a bold decision this week to not to expand. But that’s neither here nor there. Mountaineers win this one.

No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Auburn

CV: This team has played tough all season. I see an Auburn victory over the Hogs, setting up a showdown here in Oxford next weekend. And when we beat Auburn, then by transitivity, we will finally have beaten Arkansas!

CT: Auburn and Arkansas have had pretty similar seasons so far. They both have had tough schedules and come out at 5-2. I give the Razorbacks the edge this week, as they beat Ole Miss once again last week and showed they are still improving.

BSR: One of the low-key great games of this weekend. Both teams are playing much better football than they were a few weeks back. Bert and the Hogs have a lot of momentum, and I’m taking them on the road.

No. 16 Oklahoma at Texas Tech

CV: These teams might score well over 100 points! I think OU will outlast the Red Raiders.

CT: It seems like anything can happen in the Big 12 this year. Texas Tech always has a good offense, but they’re 3-3 and coming off back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has bounced back form their loss to Ohio State and looks great right now. Sooners get the win here.

BSR: Oklahoma is going to get a road win simply because it has some semblance of a defense. Texas Tech does not. Sooners get a road win.

Mississippi State at Kentucky

CV: I think superfan Stingray Steve and the Bulldogs will bounce back from two consecutive losses. After all, we do want the teams we beat to have winning records, which makes us look better, so MSU needs to add a few more to the win column.

CT: There will be two losers in this game. Mississippi State and the fans that attend this game. Both of these teams are terrible. I’ll take Kentucky here, because one of these teams has to win and the Wildcats have at least won two SEC games compared to the Bulldogs’ single SEC victory over South Carolina.

BSR: Mississippi State played better last week against a tough BYU team. Dan Mullen and his bunch desperately need something positive to happen right now. Bulldogs moved the football last week, and its defense played well in stretches. They’ll put it together for a road win this week.

No. 23 Ole Miss at No. 25 LSU

CV: Ole Miss by the score 42-24. Coach Eaux has done well in Baton Rouge, but overall LSU still can’t spell. Why they think “Geaux” is pronounced “Go” rather than “Zho” is beyond me. Looking forward to my brother David wearing Ole Miss gear after I win our bet. #GauxRebs

CT: Ole Miss can’t seem to find their stride this season. Former Rebel Coach Ed Orgeron coaching on the LSU sidelines might add even more fire to the rivalry this week, but even so, I think Ole Miss bounces back and keeps the Magnolia Bowl trophy in Oxford another year.

BSR: Raise your hand if at the beginning of the year you thought these two teams would meet with a combined record of 7-5 and Ed Orgeron would be coaching one of them? If Ole Miss doesn’t shoot itself in the foot with turnovers and offensive execution lapses, it should Baton Rouge here with a win. But that’s precisely what happened last week, and until the Rebels prove they can win on the road, I’m taking LSU.

No. 2 Ohio State at Penn State

CT: Ohio State beat one of the best teams in the country when they took out Wisconsin last week. While the Nittany Lions do have kicker extraordinaire Tyler Davis, J.T. Barrett and the Buckeyes have a good chance to go undefeated, and I don’t think Penn State can stop them.