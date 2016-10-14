Editor to editor: Arkansas Traveler

Matt Vigoda, sports editor of the Arkansas Traveler, joins Brian Scott Rippee to break down this top 25 matchup between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

1. Just how similar is Austin Allen to his brother Brandon? What is something that he maybe does better than is Brandon?

MV – Very similar. Brandon was a great quarterback during his third season as a starter, while Austin is great in his first season. He’s doing a great job with the weapons he has and new Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos.

2. The Arkansas run defense has struggled a bit this year. What do you think that is a product of?

MV – Arkansas’ defense has been having problems all season, and it’s become a big problem. Not only is the run defense bad, the pass defense it atrocious. Defensive Coordinator Robb Smith has work to do if he wants to stick around Fayetteville.

3. Arkansas has been a matchup nightmare for Ole Miss the last two years. What is one matchup offensively that you think the Hogs can and will exploit?

MV – Offensively for the Razorbacks, I think they can make the Ole Miss defense look silly as long as they play smart. Rawleigh Williams will rush for 100 yards, and Austin Allen will exploit the secondary with smart throws.

4. It seems Arkansas is in a bit of a delicate spot after dropping games to A&M and Alabama, much like Ole Miss was heading into the Georgia game after starting 1-2. Just how pivotal is this game with regards to the rest of the season?

MV – The game is extremely important Saturday . Arkansas needs to prove that they can compete with SEC competition, and a loss to Ole Miss will not help. That “delicate spot” will be more like a broken heart if the Hogs can’t close this one out.

5. Prediction?

45-35 Ole Miss.

1- After last year’s miraculous finish, how can Ole Miss bounce back and win the game?

BSR – I don’t think that is necessarily at the forefront of their minds. It was nearly a year ago, and this team has already dealt with a lot in this 2016 season. Hugh Freeze said on Wednesday that he hadn’t even thought about it until he was asked on the SEC teleconference about it. I think this team knows it doesn’t have any more wiggle room and that it’s facing a road test that it has to pass.

2- What do the Rebels need to do to contain Austin Allen and the passing game?

BSR – Pray? I’m kidding … sort of. The Ole Miss secondary is very young and had a tough go of it early on, but they’re improving quickly. Jared Cornelius and Keon Hatcher will be really tough matchups for them. I think the key, though, will be neutralizing Arkansas’ tight ends that do so much for their offense.

3- Same as No. 4. The Rebels seem to be in the same spot as the Hogs. How pivotal is this game for Ole Miss?

BSR – They know one more loss their preseason goals are no longer attainable. This team had its destiny taken out of its control after the Alabama game, and so I think they are now viewing every game as a must-win, as cliche as that sounds. It’s a huge game against a team that has been a thorn in the side of the Rebels.

4- Who will be the x-factor for the Ole Miss offense in the game?

BSR – Evan Engram . He’s a nightmare for defenses to deal with because he lines up at tight end but plays like receiver. If he can make things happen over the middle of the field, it will open up things for Chad Kelly and a very versatile receiving corps for Ole Miss.

5- Prediction?

BSR – IF, IF, IF Ole Miss doesn’t shoot itself in the foot with turnovers, I think it wins this game 41-28.