Freeze shifts focus to matchup with Georgia

When the college football 2016 schedule was released, it was clear the Rebels had a grueling season on the way, especially in the first few weeks and on Saturday it was apparent, with an already thin Rebels defense struggling to contain a powerful Crimson Tide offense as the game progressed.

“A lot of great things on the field, but certainly disappointed to let another game get away from us after a lead,” Freeze said of Saturday’s game. “There are so many mistakes being made, particularly on the defensive side, that we have got to get fixed.”

With two 20-point leads lost against top five teams in the first three weeks, it’s easy to get hung up on the losses and wonder “What if?” Freeze is ready for the team to shift their focus away this weekend.

“So, we have got to move on to another tough task and that’s playing an undefeated Georgia team at home,” Freeze said. “We need our crowd to show up and be extremely loud. We need a boost from them this Saturday that is a challenge. Our kids are competing extremely hard and we need our people to really get their rest Friday night to be packed in the stadium on Saturday early to give us an extra boost and be the 12th man that we need to show up for these young men. We can’t wait to get back out, can’t wait to play another difficult opponent.”

Offensive tackle Jeremy Liggins and wide receiver Derrick Jones have both missed the first three games due to a violation of team standards, but Freeze said they will both be evaluated this week.

“The ball is in their court. I am not bending,” Freeze said. “They have to do what I have asked them to do to be reinstated. They could this week easily do that, if they do everything and it measures up to what we want them to do.”

The team was also without several players last week due to injury, with the defensive end spot especially depleted. Starter Fadol Brown is doubtful this week as Freeze thinks his foot injury could be long-term. Sophomore Victor Evans is expected to be back in the rotation, while it’s unclear if redshirt freshman Shawn Curtis will return to action. On the bright side, running back Eugene Brazley practiced yesterday and is expected to see time on Saturday.

Georgia started off the season hot with a win over the then-22nd ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, but have struggled since, beating their next two opponents by a total of three points. Regardless, the 12th ranked Bulldogs are still 3-0 and star running back Nick Chubb looks fully recovered from his knee injury last season.

“Kirby (Smart) has done a great job early on, 3-0 start, beat a really quality North Carolina and a Missouri team, and had a tough battle in week two that they found a way to win,” Freeze said. “So they are believing that they can get that done so it is going to be another great challenge for us. We knew September was going to be this way and it is time for us to get back out and find a way to finish a game.”

Freshman quarterback Jacob Eason has taken hold of Georgia’s offense after battling with senior Greyson Lambert for the starting job earlier in the season. Eason had the best game of his young career last week, throwing for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

“He’s coming into his own. I think last week on the road against Missouri gave him a lot of confidence to pull a win with that game, because it could’ve gone either way and he made some really good throws there at the end,” Freeze said. “He’s got a big arm. He has all the tools and now he’s played on the road, which will be an advantage for him. That’s why we need our crowd to be really special Saturday morning at 11 a.m. to try to make things as difficult on him as we can.”