Kelly and Engram’s chemistry has increased in their final year

Toward the end of the 2015 season, Chad Kelly and Evan Engram began talking about the future. Kelly was pretty intent on coming back for his senior season, but Engram was not as sure.

“When he figured out that he was solid with coming back and I was still deciding, we had our talks about what could next year be,” Engram said.

The two discussed the future. They had connected 38 times for 464 yards a year ago. Solid, sure. But Engram felt he could do more.

“We had kind of spoken to each other about both of us coming back and we knew if one of us was coming back, the other one would come back. He’s a heck of an athlete. He’s a playmaker. He’s aggressive,” Kelly said. “He likes to hit people, too. He’s a blocker, so he’s not just a receiving tight end. He’ll put his helmet into someone. I’m just glad he stayed another year.”

It’s paying dividends.

Engram has caught 20 balls for 302 yards, including nine receptions this past weekend against Alabama.

“Just having to step up and make plays, definitely more action down field,” Engram said. “The chemistry is really good with Chad.”

Engram has been utilized more in the slot and is being targeted more than he was a year ago. It’s something that he credits to increased trust between the two.

“I think Chad is a big confidence guy. He likes to believe in his guys and wants to trust his receivers and that’s what we worked on as a corps, as an offense this offseason,” Engram said. “I think it has really grown confidence-wise and just showing that we make big plays.”

The two have found each other a lot during this tough September stretch, and it will need to continue as the road doesn’t get any easier this weekend as the Rebels host 12th-ranked Georgia.

“They move around really well. The secondary is really good. They have some athletes up front, especially on the ends. Linebackers can run in space and crash to the ball. Defensively, they’re young and fast and it’s going to be a challenge for us,” Engram said.

Engram is from Powder Springs, Georgia. He said he grew up watching the Bulldogs this week. But since his mother raised him an Ohio State fan, there isn’t much added significance other than the fact that his sister Mackenzie plays basketball there.

“A little trash talk with my sister this week, but it’s just a game we have to win. That’s what’s special about it,” Engram said.

For Kelly, it’s about protecting the football. He turned it over twice last week, and it led directly to 14 points for Alabama.

“First it starts in practice. Not only that, you have to go out every series thinking ‘take care of the ball,’” Kelly said. “We have to make sure every series ends in a kick, whether it’s an extra point, a field goal or a punt. I have to take it upon myself to keep putting it in my head to take care of the ball.”

This team has its back against the wall to a degree after a 1-2 start. It’s not easy adjusting after your preseason goals are no longer in your control. But for Ole Miss it’s about taking a day-by-day approach.

“You’ve just got to come to practice every day ready to work. That’s where it all starts, whether it’s putting in extra time in the film room, whether it’s putting in extra time in the meeting room or out there on the field,” Kelly said. “Biggest thing is we’re in all these football games. We play a good 30 minutes, but we have to come out and finish. Those last 30 minutes are a mentality thing. It starts with practice, and we’ve got to make sure we finish strong.”