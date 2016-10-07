Letter to the Editor: Randy Morgan

Over the offseason, the University of Mississippi spent millions of dollars on expanding Vaught-Hemingway Stadium so that we, as a student body, could have an improved game day experience. So how does the student body show its appreciation? Half of the student section leaves before the start of the fourth quarter.

The first three games in Oxford experienced 90-degree heat, and that was the excuse of the students who left early.

I understand leaving a blowout victory when the weather is that hot, especially in the humidity that Mississippi regularly experiences.

But on Saturday, Ole Miss faced the Memphis Tigers in Oxford. At kickoff, the temperature was 73.4 degrees with 50 percent humidity, perfect weather for a football game in Mississippi.

So why is it that in the third quarter, the new student section was half-empty?

Due to the new expansion, the university added 2,000 student tickets. Do those 2,000 new students in the stadium not care about the Ole Miss football team?