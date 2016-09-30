Make your voice heard this November by registering to vote

It might be hard to believe, but we are fewer than 40 days from Election Day. Some might want to celebrate that fact, but for people who work or are involved in politics, this is like the buildup to Christmas morning.

While Americans still have more than a month to make their decisions on whom they want to vote for in the presidential and other races, time to register to vote is running out quickly. You can probably tell by the constant online advertisements and presidential candidates mentioning it every time they can get in front of a television camera.

In Mississippi, the registration deadline is Oct. 8, which means it is imperative that you register to vote as soon as possible. Other states have varying deadlines, but most are in October.

Voting is a civic duty and a privilege of living in our free republic. People have protested, fought and even died for the very right of casting your ballot.

Make your beliefs heard and make your vote count this November, from the presidential ticket to the smallest local office. Learn about the candidates and what they believe in and how it measures up to your own personal values.

When someone knocks on your door to talk about the candidate they are supporting, listen to them. If someone calls you on the phone about a candidate, engage with them. Challenge yourself to learn more about the political process and get involved with the system.

If you are disillusioned by our political process, work to change it. Nothing will improve if people do not care enough to be active in politics. Democracy was not meant to be about bystanders.

Below are the ways to register to vote in Mississippi, and also a general guideline on how to register an absentee vote in other states.

In Mississippi:

Print out the Mississippi registration application or find it in person at your county election office. Fill out the form with your address, name and other information. Send the form back to your local county election office and confirm with them that you are registered to vote.

In other states, contact your county election office. They can direct you to registration as well as provide an absentee ballot for those away at school.

No matter who you support, this election will make a massive impact on our futures. Issues like immigration, economic growth, tax rates and college debt will all be problems that current students will have to face. We can either be passive and accept whatever comes of the political arena, or we can be active participants and work to make our country a better place. Go vote!

Patrick Waters is a sophomore accounting major from St. Louis, Missouri.