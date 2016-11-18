Ole Miss soccer waves goodbye to one of the best, Addie Forbus

Ole Miss soccer’s season came to a close in the SEC Tournament, but for one player in particular, that tournament game, a 2-0 loss to Tennessee, was the last time she laced up her cleats and put on her jersey as a Rebel.

Ever since she first started kicking around the ball at age 3, Addie Forbus, a senior forward from Amory, realized she was better at soccer than she was at other sports she played.

“I fell in love with the sport instantly,” Forbus said. “I knew that it was going to be a huge part of my life.”

Growing up a Mississippi State fan, Forbus attended most of the Egg Bowls, where Mississippi State played her future school, Ole Miss. After four years on the team, Forbus led her team to win its version of the Egg Bowl played on the soccer pitch all three times. But how did she end up at Ole Miss and not at the other school she grew up watching?

“I actually committed to Ole Miss in the summer between my freshman and sophomore year of high school and only took one other visit, to Georgia,” Forbus said. “After meeting with the coach and staff and taking the visit around Oxford, I just had a peace about committing so early.”

The pressure was off while she played at Amory High School because she knew where she was going to end up early on, according to Forbus, and the records certainly agree with her. Setting a state record for her 231 goals she scored over her high school career and being named Offensive MVP all six years she was on the team, all while maintaining excellent grades, are just a few of her pre-collegiate accomplishments.

Her domination on the field continued when she finally made it to Oxford. The records and recognitions are countless, but the legacy she left on the program and her teammates is even greater.

“Hopefully, the way I was able to play inspired other people, players, fans, students, even parents, to chase their dreams and work hard for whatever they’re passionate about,” Forbus said.

Coach Matt Mott would have to agree that her hard work and attitude truly inspired the other women on the team as she acted not only as the team captain but also as a mentor for others.

“She has this unbelievable work ethic, which she has passed on to other players, and she’s grown and mentored people behind her,” Coach Matt Mott said. “That’s what makes her so special, and I think those are the things she’s done to set a standard for our program.”

Not only has Forbus left a lasting impression on those around her, but the whole experience has changed her for the better.

“It’s hard to put into words what these past four years have meant to me and the impact it’s had on me,” Forbus said. “It’s shown me what it’s like to be a part of a true family and how to sacrifice for those around you and put the work in day in and day out for the people you love.”

And the Rebels have truly proven that they can work together like a family this past year. With their 9-11 overall record, the team has overcome adversity ranging from injuries to aggressive SEC competition. For Forbus, she always relied on her teammates, whether they were winning or losing.

“Growing up, I had two older brothers, but these four years have taught me what it feels like to have 30 sisters every year,” Forbus said.

As for the future, Forbus is unsure exactly where soccer will fit into her life after graduating from Ole Miss, but she knows it will always be a part of her.

“Soccer will be a part of my life as long as I am physically able,” Forbus said. “Give me a ball, and I promise you I’ll be content.”