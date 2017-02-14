Senate campaign petitions due this Friday

ASB Attorney General Brent Ferguson will accept official campaign petitions for the 2017 ASB Senate Election this Friday afternoon in Minor Hall.

Students looking to join the 2017-2018 ASB Senate must turn in a petition signed by 25 qualified electors and an un-official transcript to the ASB office in Minor B05 between 1 and 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Senate positions are open to freshmen students in good academic standing and all upperclassmen with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

In addition to the GPA requirement, candidates for ASB Senate must meet a few other qualifications before submitting a petition. Senate candidates cannot currently serve in the executive or judiciary branches of ASB and must be enrolled in the school they are elected from. Senate bill 15-10, effective Sept. 1, 2015, prohibits students from petitioning for residence hall seats.

After submitting a complete petition and attached transcript, candidates must attend ASB’s certification meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday. All nominees or candidates are required to attend this meeting or submit an absence excuse by 5 p.m. on the 26th, two hours before the meeting.

If a candidate will be absent for Sunday’s meeting, he or she must submit an excuse naming a representative who will attend the meeting in his or her place. Candidates will be disqualified if they do not either attend the meeting or submit a formal excuse.

Open campaigning will begin immediately after this certification meeting. Ole Miss ASB allows strictly “word of mouth” campaigning.

“Word of Mouth Campaigns allow for person to person campaigning through conversation, personal text message, and personal email,” the ASB Elections Handbook states.

Candidates may not campaign prior to Sunday’s meeting.

The campaign season opens Sunday night and will come to a close with elections March 7. Students can vote that day on myOleMiss between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and results will be posted that night at 7.

Students can find all campaign rules and regulations in Title V of the ASB Constitution and Code on the ASB website.