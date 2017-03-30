Trump’s travel bans will not protect the United States

“Terrorism” could quite possibly be the most terrifying word to an American.

Especially at this point in time, when we are constantly confronted by the ultimate possibility of a terrorist attack in any place in the nation, not just major cities and landmarks.

Ever since the 9/11 attacks, the Boston Marathon bombings and the Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando, Florida, Americans have feared another massive terrorist attack in our nation. But this time, we were not the ones affected by an act of horrific violence.

Last Wednesday, 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove his vehicle over a crowd of people on the Westminster Bridge and into the gates outside the Houses of Parliament in London. After mowing down almost 50 people on the bridge, Masood proceeded to attempt to infiltrate the compound armed with two blades.

After fatally stabbing a police officer, Masood was shot by police and taken into custody. Among those who were victimized by Masood were citizens of 10 nations were either injured or killed because of the attacks.

Per The New York Times, around 29 people were hospitalized after the attack.

This type of tragedy truly brings the fear of terrorism to a peak, and nations around the globe are left wondering if they are next in the line of violence.

It also makes people wonder what would they do if they were hit with terrorist attack. As for the U.S.’s preparedness, President Trump seems to think he already has an effective “plan” in place.

In response to the attacks, the Trump Administration used the event to continue to persuade American people that Trump’s recent travel ban to prohibit immigration from six major Arabic nations is going to protect citizens from terrorism on the home front.

But is separating ourselves from the problem really going to protect us? Definitely not.

If terrorists are determined to do harm to us, they will find a way to do so regardless of any order Trump puts into place. Banning innocent refugees who have done nothing wrong and are simply looking for the freedom and liberty America offers is not going to help protect us.

If anything, this travel ban is hurting us now more than ever because we are continually sending immigrants back into the domains of radical Islams and giving terrorists even more ammunition and power against us.

Building a legally impenetrable fort is never going to help us against this very real, physical threat.

In the long run, we must decide if we are going to live by the words of British Prime Minister Theresa May: “We are not afraid, and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism.”

Or are we going to hide behind a piece of paper with no real power or protection for us?

Mikala Turner is a sophomore social work major from Bruce.