USA National team to face Cuba Friday night

The United States Men’s Soccer team is set to kick off against Cuba in historic fashion this Friday night. For the first time in 69 years, Jurgen Klinsmann will take 23 men down to Havana for a friendly international match. The U.S., however, will be without some of its most prolific players. Clint Dempsey is out indefinitely with an irregular heartbeat, and traditional goalkeeping stalwarts Brad Guzan and Tim Howard have been left off the roster as well. This isn’t your father’s U.S. Men’s National Team.

Friday is a glimpse of the future, an exciting look ahead at some of the United States’ future phenoms. Klinsmann is taking the game against Cuba, a team that should not offer much resistance to the American side, as a chance to see some of the younger, more exciting players in the national team pool.

Many American soccer fans have at least heard of Borussia Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic , but how many know about 20-year-old Lynden Gooch ? Julian Green has largely disappointed after his goal against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup, but Paul Arriola has quietly been getting solid reviews with Tijuana. With so many fresh faces joining the team this week, here are a few to look out for.

Christian Pulisic: If the U.S. soccer program had a poster boy, it would be Christian Pulisic. The Hershey, Pennsylvania, native is not only starting, but scoring goals for Borussia Dortmund, one of the top teams in all of Europe. He already has a goal and two assists this season with several more in friendly play. That accomplishment alone would be impressive for any American, but Pulisic only just turned 18. Pulisic is the youngest player to score a goal for America in the modern era. He is almost a lock to start against Cuba, so look for him to man the left or right wing and cut into the middle of the field as he generates chance after chance.

Julian Green: After infamously keeping Landon Donovan off the 2014 World Cup roster, Julian Green has largely fallen off the map. After being relegated to the reserves at Bayern Munich, it looked like he wasn’t going to be in Pep Guardiola’s plans. This summer, however, Bayern saw Guardiola leave, and new coach Carlo Ancelotti seems keen on the youngster. A change in staff may have been just what the doctor ordered. Yet to appear in a competitive match, Green has already made several first-team rosters for the Bavarian giants and looks set to seize the opportunity to earn a bigger role. The former winger now plies his trade as an out-and-out forward and should certainly make a substitute appearance late in the game for the US.

Lynden Gooch: What a season it’s been for Lynden Gooch thus far. After working his way through the youth system at Sunderland in England, Gooch took advantage of several injuries to force his way into the starting lineup. The 20-year-old born to an English father and Irish mother in Santa Cruz, California, already has six starts in English Premier League play. A nitty-gritty ball shuttler, look for Gooch to come on early during the second half and excel at moving the ball into the attacking third.

Perry Kitchen: Speaking of young Yanks having good seasons in the British Isles, how about Perry Kitchen ? The former D.C. United midfielder was recently named captain of famed Scottish powerhouse Heart of Midlothian. After transferring there last season, the 24-year-old has been earning rave reviews as he dominates the middle of the park with poise and prowess. Kitchen typically operates as a defensive midfielder, and many see him as the spiritual successor to Kyle Beckerman . Expect to see him enter the game late to close out the game for the United States.

Paul Arriola: Attacking midfielders are usually few and far between when it comes to Americans, but Paul Arriola is part of a new wave of players looking to break that trend. Arriola, formerly a member of IMG Academy, plays all across the midfield for Club Tijuana. Now 21 and entering his third season with the LIGA MX side, Arriola has quietly nailed down a consistent starting spot in Tijuana’s lineup. He made his senior debut against Puerto Rico back in May and scored his first national team goal as well. A bit of a wild card, Arriola could make the surprise start at right mid on Friday with Alejandro Bedoya missing the game. Regardless, Arriola should display a bit of flair as he darts up and down the sideline.

The United States Men’s National Team kicks off against Cuba at 3 p.m. Central Time on Friday.