Crime blotter: 181 traffic citations in one week 

Posted on Oct 17 2016 - 8:01am by Lasherica Thornton
Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

OPD

Reports:

Alarm: 20

Careless driving: 3

Civil matter: 10

Credit card fraud: 2

Disturbance: 5

Disturbing the peace: 13

Domestic disturbance: 5

DUI: 3

False pretense: 3

Grand larceny: 1

Harassing phone calls: 2

Identity theft: 1

Improper parking: 1

Malicious mischief: 11

Petit larceny: 8

Public drunk: 2

Shoplifting: 4

Traffic citation: 181

Trespassing: 2

Welfare concern: 14

Wreck: 43

 

Arrests:

Auto burglary: 1

Careless driving: 5

Disturbing the peace: 3

Domestic violence: 2

DUI: 14

Failure to comply with law enforcement officer: 3

Fake ID: 2

Minor in possession of alcohol: 1

Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle: 4

Possession of paraphernalia: 6

Possession of schedule 1 drug: 1

Possession of schedule 2 drug: 1

Possession of schedule 4 drug: 2

Public drunk: 10

Reckless driving: 1

Trespassing: 1

 

UPD 

Reports:

Assault: 2

Harassment: 4

Motor vehicle accident: 7

Petit larceny: 3

Possession of marijuana, 1 oz. or less: 1

Possession of paraphernalia: 3

Possession of schedule 1 & 2 drug: 2

Sexual offense/ rape: 1

Vandalism: 6

 