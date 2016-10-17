Crime blotter: 181 traffic citations in one week 

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

OPD

Reports:

Alarm: 20

Careless driving: 3

Civil matter: 10

Credit card fraud: 2

Disturbance: 5

Disturbing the peace: 13

Domestic disturbance: 5

DUI: 3

False pretense: 3

Grand larceny: 1

Harassing phone calls: 2

Identity theft: 1

Improper parking: 1

Malicious mischief: 11

Petit larceny: 8

Public drunk: 2

Shoplifting: 4

Traffic citation: 181

Trespassing: 2

Welfare concern: 14

Wreck: 43

Arrests:

Auto burglary: 1

Careless driving: 5

Disturbing the peace: 3

Domestic violence: 2

DUI: 14

Failure to comply with law enforcement officer: 3

Fake ID: 2

Minor in possession of alcohol: 1

Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle: 4

Possession of paraphernalia: 6

Possession of schedule 1 drug: 1

Possession of schedule 2 drug: 1

Possession of schedule 4 drug: 2

Public drunk: 10

Reckless driving: 1

Trespassing: 1

UPD

Reports:

Assault: 2

Harassment: 4

Motor vehicle accident: 7

Petit larceny: 3

Possession of marijuana, 1 oz. or less: 1

Possession of paraphernalia: 3

Possession of schedule 1 & 2 drug: 2

Sexual offense/ rape: 1

Vandalism: 6