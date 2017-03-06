Crime Blotter Feb. 24-March 2: 10 DUI arrests, 182 traffic citations

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Oxford Police Department

Reports:

Alarm: 18

Burglary of a building: 2

Burglary of a residence: 5

Civil matter: 9

Code violation: 2

Counterfeit currency: 1

Credit card fraud: 1

Disturbance: 3

Disturbing the peace: 19

Domestic disturbance: 3

DUI: 8

Harassment: 3

Identity theft: 1

Improper parking: 7

Larceny: 6

Littering: 1

Malicious mischief: 5

Scam: 3

Shoplifting: 3

Traffic citations: 182

Trespassing: 1

Welfare concern: 15

Wreck: 45

Arrests:

Careless driving: 4

Child endangerment: 1

Disorderly conduct- failure to comply: 1

Domestic violence- simple assault: 2

DUI: 10

Fake ID: 2

Minor in possession of alcohol: 2

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 10

Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle: 1

Public drunk: 12

Shoplifting: 3

Simple assault: 1

On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, Oxford Police Department charged both Andrew Devin Hobby (31 of Oxford) and Jerry Tyler Miller (19 of Oxford) with two counts of malicious mischief after an OPD investigation. On Jan. 13, 2017, a fire started on a pickup truck, resulting in the pickup truck and a four-wheeler on the back of the truck to burn. Both vehicles were totaled. In addition, the burning truck damaged another vehicle parked beside it. During the investigation, a witness came forward, describing in detail what occurred on the day in question. Accused of starting the fire, Hobby and Miller were given a bond of $10,000.

University Police Department

Reports:

Bicycle larceny: 2

Careless driving: 2

Credit card fraud: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Disturbance: 2

DUI: 1

Grand larceny: 1

Harassment: 2

Indecent exposure: 1

Intoxicated person: 2

Motor vehicle accident: 8

Petit larceny: 4

Possession of controlled substance: 2

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 6

Possession of weapon on school property: 1

Public drunk: 6

Sexual battery: 1

Vandalism: 6