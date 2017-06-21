Crime Blotter: June 13-19

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

OPD

Reports:

Animal complaint: 6

Auto burglary: 2

Careless driving: 10

Civil matter: 5

Credit card fraud: 5

Disturbance: 5

Disturbing the peace: 5

False pretense: 1

Fireworks complaint: 1

Forgery: 1

Gun shots: 1

Malicious mischief: 3

Noise complaint: 7

Panhandling: 1

Petit larceny: 5

Phone harassment: 2

Public drunk: 3

Scam: 2

Vagrancy: 1

Welfare concern: 13

Arrests:

Careless driving: 4

Disturbing the peace: 1

Domestic violence-simple assault: 1

DUI: 8

Minor in possession of alcohol: 1

Open container: 1

Public drunk: 2

Public intoxication: 2

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 2

Possession of schedule 2 and 4 narcotics: 2

Trespassing: 2

UPD

Reports:

Computer crime: 1

Embezzlement: 1

Harassment: 1

Larceny: 1

Motor vehicle accident: 8

Simple assault: 1

Vandalism to vehicle: 1

Weapon on school property: 1