Crime Blotter: June 27-July 4

Posted on Jul 6 2017
18
Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

OPD

Reports:

Animal complaint: 9

Auto larceny: 2

Careless driving: 10

Civil matter: 6

Discharging fireworks in city limits: 11

Disturbance: 1

Disturbing the peace: 18

Domestic disturbance: 5

Embezzlement: 2

Harassing phone calls: 2

Improper parking: 7

Joyriding: 1

Littering: 1

Malicious mischief: 6

No child restraint: 1

Petit larceny: 5

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Public drunk: 3

Residential burglary: 6

Shoplifting: 7

Simple assault: 3

Trespassing: 2

Welfare concern: 17

 

Arrests:

Careless driving: 5

Domestic violence-simple assault: 1

DUI: 12

Embezzlement: 1

Failure to comply: 1

False identifying information: 2

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 8

Possession of schedule 2 narcotic: 1

Possession of schedule 4 narcotic: 1

Public drunk: 4

Resisting arrest: 1

 

On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Oxford Police Department investigators executed an arrest warrant on Alan Avery, Jr. (22 of Grenada, MS) for two counts of credit card fraud. Avery is accused of taking two victims’ debit cards without their consent. His bond was set at $5,000.

 

UPD

Reports:

Larceny: 2

Loud/unnecessary music: 1

Motor vehicle accident: 3

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

 