Crime blotter: Man found dead in Ole Miss Motel

Posted on Oct 2 2016 - 5:28pm by Lasherica Thornton
Oxford police officers found one man dead and another seriously injured after responding to a 911 call about a welfare concern around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ole Miss Motel.  Henry Chandler Jenkins, 39, of Lafayette County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Donald Ludie Lassiter, 52, of Pennington, Alabama, was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for treatment and is still in custody of OPD. The investigation is ongoing.

(Courtesy: Oxford Police Department Facebook)

(Courtesy: Oxford Police Department Facebook)

Crime blotter for Sept. 23-29:

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

OPD

Reports:

Alarm: 29

Auto burglary: 3

Civil matter: 8

Disturbing the peace: 22

Domestic disturbance: 7

DUI: 15

False pretense: 1

Harassing phone calls/texts: 2

Improper parking: 17

Malicious mischief: 3

Petit larceny: 6

Public drunk: 4

Residential burglary: 3

Shoplifting: 5

Simple assault: 5

Traffic Citation: 238

Trespassing: 1

Welfare concern: 13

Wreck: 35

Arrests:

Careless driving: 5

Disorderly conduct: 1

DUI: 16

Failure to comply: 2

Fake ID: 7

False identifying information: 2

Indecent exposure: 1

Minor in possession of alcohol: 14

Possession of paraphernalia: 13

Possession of schedule 4 drug: 3

Public drunk: 52

Shoplifting: 6

Trespassing: 1

 

UPD

Reports:

Assault: 6

Attempted suicide: 1

Bicycle larceny: 1

Burglary: 3

Disturbance: 2

DUI: 2

Failure to comply: 3

Fake ID: 2

Fraud: 2

Harassment: 3

Intoxicated person: 14

Motor vehicle accident: 19

Petit larceny: 2

Possession of alcohol: 3

Possession of paraphernalia: 4

Public drunk: 21

Reckless driving: 1

Trespassing: 1

Vandalism: 4