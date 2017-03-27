Crime Blotter: March 17-23

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Oxford Police Department
Reports:
Alarm: 27
Burglary of a residence: 1
Civil matter: 4
Disturbing the peace: 14
DUI: 6
Improper parking: 9
Malicious mischief: 6
Petit larceny: 7
Traffic citation: 184
Trespassing: 2
Welfare concern: 11
Wreck: 47
Arrests:
Careless driving: 7
Disorderly conduct- breach of peace (business): 1
Disorderly conduct- failure to comply: 1
Domestic violence- simple assault: 1
DUI: 12
Harassing public service animal (horse): 1
Minor in possession of alcohol: 4
Noise violation: 1
Open container: 1
Petit larceny: 2
Possession of a fake ID: 2
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 7
Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle: 1
Possession of schedule IV narcotic: 1
Public drunk: 4
Resisting arrest: 2
Shoplifting: 3
Simple assault: 1
Ricky Patterson, 22 of Corinth, has been charged with shoplifting. According to police, he entered Wal-Mart on Jan. 28 and stole home security system merchandise worth $5,648. A warrant was issued, and on Feb. 21, authorities in Hernando arrested Patterson. He was then transported to Oxford and given a $5,000 bond.
University Police Department
Reports:
Credit card fraud: 1
DUI: 1
Grand larceny: 1
Harassing telephone calls: 1
Motor vehicle accident: 4
Petit larceny: 1
Resisting arrest: 1
Sexual battery: 2
Vandalism: 1