Crime Blotter: March 17-23

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Oxford Police Department

Reports:

Alarm: 27

Burglary of a residence: 1

Civil matter: 4

Disturbing the peace: 14

DUI: 6

Improper parking: 9

Malicious mischief: 6

Petit larceny: 7

Traffic citation: 184

Trespassing: 2

Welfare concern: 11

Wreck: 47

Arrests:

Careless driving: 7

Disorderly conduct- breach of peace (business): 1

Disorderly conduct- failure to comply: 1

Domestic violence- simple assault: 1

DUI: 12

Harassing public service animal (horse): 1

Minor in possession of alcohol: 4

Noise violation: 1

Open container: 1

Petit larceny: 2

Possession of a fake ID: 2

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 7

Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle: 1

Possession of schedule IV narcotic: 1

Public drunk: 4

Resisting arrest: 2

Shoplifting: 3

Simple assault: 1

Ricky Patterson, 22 of Corinth, has been charged with shoplifting. According to police, he entered Wal-Mart on Jan. 28 and stole home security system merchandise worth $5,648. A warrant was issued, and on Feb. 21, authorities in Hernando arrested Patterson. He was then transported to Oxford and given a $5,000 bond.

University Police Department

Reports:

Credit card fraud: 1

DUI: 1

Grand larceny: 1

Harassing telephone calls: 1

Motor vehicle accident: 4

Petit larceny: 1

Resisting arrest: 1

Sexual battery: 2

Vandalism: 1