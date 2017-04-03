Crime Blotter March 24-30: 10 DUI, 38 disturbing the peace

Posted on Apr 3 2017 - 8:01am by Lasherica Thornton
Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

Oxford Police Department

Reports:

Animal complaint: 2

Careless driving: 1

Civil matter: 4

Code violation: 4

Counterfeit currency: 1

Disturbance: 2

Disturbing the peace: 38

Domestic disturbance: 3

DUI: 10

Embezzlement: 1

False pretense: 1

Forgery: 1

Fraud: 3

Grand larceny: 1

Harassing phone call: 1

Identity theft: 1

Malicious mischief: 5

Noise violation: 2

Petit larceny: 7

Scam: 2

Simple assault: 3

Welfare concern: 9

 

Arrests:

Aggravated assault: 1

Careless driving: 2

DUI: 7

Open container: 3

Possession of a fake ID: 4

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 12

Public drunk: 4

Simple assault: 2

Trespassing: 1

 

On March 27, OPD investigators served an arrest warrant on David Blackburn, 38 of Oxford, for felony malicious mischief. Blackburn is accused of removing and destroying a sign near the Oxford Commons. The sign owner pressed charges on Blackburn his bond was set at $1,500.

Reports:

Disorderly conduct: 3

Disturbance: 1

Fake ID: 2

Harassment: 2

Intoxicated person: 4

Larceny: 2

Motor vehicle accident: 9

Possession of beer (Under 21): 3

Possession of controlled substance: 3

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 8

Public drunk: 9

Sexual offense: 1

Trespassing: 2

Vandalism to vehicle: 3