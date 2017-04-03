Crime Blotter March 24-30: 10 DUI, 38 disturbing the peace

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

Oxford Police Department



Reports:

Animal complaint: 2

Careless driving: 1

Civil matter: 4

Code violation: 4

Counterfeit currency: 1

Disturbance: 2

Disturbing the peace: 38

Domestic disturbance: 3

DUI: 10

Embezzlement: 1

False pretense: 1

Forgery: 1

Fraud: 3

Grand larceny: 1

Harassing phone call: 1

Identity theft: 1

Malicious mischief: 5

Noise violation: 2

Petit larceny: 7

Scam: 2

Simple assault: 3

Welfare concern: 9

Arrests:

Aggravated assault: 1

Careless driving: 2

DUI: 7

Open container: 3

Possession of a fake ID: 4

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 12

Public drunk: 4

Simple assault: 2

Trespassing: 1

On March 27, OPD investigators served an arrest warrant on David Blackburn, 38 of Oxford, for felony malicious mischief. Blackburn is accused of removing and destroying a sign near the Oxford Commons. The sign owner pressed charges on Blackburn his bond was set at $1,500.

UPD

Reports:

Disorderly conduct: 3

Disturbance: 1

Fake ID: 2

Harassment: 2

Intoxicated person: 4

Larceny: 2

Motor vehicle accident: 9

Possession of beer (Under 21): 3

Possession of controlled substance: 3

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 8

Public drunk: 9

Sexual offense: 1

Trespassing: 2

Vandalism to vehicle: 3