Crime Blotter March 24-30: 10 DUI, 38 disturbing the peace

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.
Oxford Police Department
Reports:
Animal complaint: 2
Careless driving: 1
Civil matter: 4
Code violation: 4
Counterfeit currency: 1
Disturbance: 2
Disturbing the peace: 38
Domestic disturbance: 3
DUI: 10
Embezzlement: 1
False pretense: 1
Forgery: 1
Fraud: 3
Grand larceny: 1
Harassing phone call: 1
Identity theft: 1
Malicious mischief: 5
Noise violation: 2
Petit larceny: 7
Scam: 2
Simple assault: 3
Welfare concern: 9
Arrests:
Aggravated assault: 1
Careless driving: 2
DUI: 7
Open container: 3
Possession of a fake ID: 4
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 12
Public drunk: 4
Simple assault: 2
Trespassing: 1
On March 27, OPD investigators served an arrest warrant on David Blackburn, 38 of Oxford, for felony malicious mischief. Blackburn is accused of removing and destroying a sign near the Oxford Commons. The sign owner pressed charges on Blackburn his bond was set at $1,500.
UPD
UPD
Reports:
Disorderly conduct: 3
Disturbance: 1
Fake ID: 2
Harassment: 2
Intoxicated person: 4
Larceny: 2
Motor vehicle accident: 9
Possession of beer (Under 21): 3
Possession of controlled substance: 3
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 8
Public drunk: 9
Sexual offense: 1
Trespassing: 2
Vandalism to vehicle: 3