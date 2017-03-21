Crime Blotter: March 3-16

Crime Blotter for March 3-16

Briefs do not include every incident from the previous weeks. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

Oxford Police Department



Reports:

Animal complaint: 8

Civil matter: 6

Counterfeit currency: 3

Credit card fraud: 2

Disturbing the peace: 30

Domestic disturbance: 6

DUI: 15

False pretense: 1

Harassment: 5

Illegally parked vehicle: 3

Joyriding: 1

Malicious mischief: 12

Noise violation: 6

Petit larceny: 9

Reckless driving: 1

Scam: 3

Shoplifting: 2

Simple assault: 1

Stalking: 1

Trespassing: 4

Vehicle burglary: 3

Welfare concern: 18

Arrests:

Careless driving: 2

Domestic violence: 2

DUI: 14

False identifying information: 7

False reporting of a crime: 1

Leaving the scene of an accident- property damage: 1

Littering: 2



Malicious mischief: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 21

Possession of schedule 3 narcotic: 1

Public drunk: 8

Resisting arrest: 1

Shoplifting: 4

Trespassing: 1

University Police Department

Reports:

Burglary: 1

Disturbance: 3

Fake ID: 4

Harassment: 4

Intoxicated person: 3

Larceny: 5

Malicious mischief: 3

Motor vehicle accident: 11

Possession of alcohol: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 4

Public drunk: 4

Simple assault: 3

Trespassing: 1