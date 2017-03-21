Crime Blotter: March 3-16

Crime Blotter for March 3-16
Briefs do not include every incident from the previous weeks. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.
Oxford Police Department
Reports:
Animal complaint: 8
Civil matter: 6
Counterfeit currency: 3
Credit card fraud: 2
Disturbing the peace: 30
Domestic disturbance: 6
DUI: 15
False pretense: 1
Harassment: 5
Illegally parked vehicle: 3
Joyriding: 1
Malicious mischief: 12
Noise violation: 6
Petit larceny: 9
Reckless driving: 1
Scam: 3
Shoplifting: 2
Simple assault: 1
Stalking: 1
Trespassing: 4
Vehicle burglary: 3
Welfare concern: 18
Arrests:
Careless driving: 2
Domestic violence: 2
DUI: 14
False identifying information: 7
False reporting of a crime: 1
Leaving the scene of an accident- property damage: 1
Littering: 2
Malicious mischief: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 21
Possession of schedule 3 narcotic: 1
Public drunk: 8
Resisting arrest: 1
Shoplifting: 4
Trespassing: 1
University Police Department
Reports:
Burglary: 1
Disturbance: 3
Fake ID: 4
Harassment: 4
Intoxicated person: 3
Larceny: 5
Malicious mischief: 3
Motor vehicle accident: 11
Possession of alcohol: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 4
Public drunk: 4
Simple assault: 3
Trespassing: 1