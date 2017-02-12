Crime Blotter: OPD arrests 18 on charges of paraphernalia possession

February 3-9
Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.
Oxford Police Department
Reports:
Animal complaint: 3
Burglary of a residence: 4
Civil matter: 4
Counterfeit currency: 1
Credit card fraud: 2
Disturbance: 3
Disturbing the peace: 16
Domestic disturbance: 3
DUI: 8
False pretense: 1
Forgery: 1
Harassing phone calls: 4
Illegally parked vehicle: 1
Malicious mischief: 3
Noise complaint: 1
Petit larceny: 5
Scam: 6
Shoplifting: 3
Simple assault: 3
Utility theft: 1
Welfare concern: 10
Arrests:
Careless driving: 6
Child endangerment: 3
Disturbing the peace: 2
DUI: 11
Fake ID: 4
Possession of paraphernalia: 18
Public drunk: 9
Public intoxication: 1
Reckless driving: 1
University Police Department
Reports:
Aggravated assault: 1
Careless driving: 1
Disturbance: 3
Domestic violence: 1
DUI: 1
Fake ID: 2
False pretense: 2
Intoxicated person: 3
Larceny: 3
Motor vehicle accident: 7
Possession of alcohol (Under 21): 3
Possession of a weapon on school property: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 2
Possession of paraphernalia: 6
Public drunk: 5
Vandalism to vehicle: 3