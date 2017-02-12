Crime Blotter: OPD arrests 18 on charges of paraphernalia possession

February 3-9

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

Oxford Police Department

Reports:

Animal complaint: 3

Burglary of a residence: 4

Civil matter: 4

Counterfeit currency: 1

Credit card fraud: 2

Disturbance: 3

Disturbing the peace: 16

Domestic disturbance: 3

DUI: 8

False pretense: 1

Forgery: 1

Harassing phone calls: 4

Illegally parked vehicle: 1

Malicious mischief: 3

Noise complaint: 1

Petit larceny: 5

Scam: 6

Shoplifting: 3

Simple assault: 3

Utility theft: 1

Welfare concern: 10

Arrests:

Careless driving: 6

Child endangerment: 3

Disturbing the peace: 2

DUI: 11

Fake ID: 4

Possession of paraphernalia: 18

Public drunk: 9

Public intoxication: 1

Reckless driving: 1

University Police Department

Reports:

Aggravated assault: 1

Careless driving: 1

Disturbance: 3

Domestic violence: 1

DUI: 1

Fake ID: 2

False pretense: 2

Intoxicated person: 3

Larceny: 3

Motor vehicle accident: 7

Possession of alcohol (Under 21): 3

Possession of a weapon on school property: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 2

Possession of paraphernalia: 6

Public drunk: 5

Vandalism to vehicle: 3