Crime Blotter: OPD makes 8 DUI arrests last week

Posted on Feb 19 2017 - 6:48pm by Lasherica Thornton
Feb. 10-16

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

Oxford Police Department

Reports:

Alarm: 26

Auto burglary: 1

Burglary of a residence: 3

Civil matter: 3

Code violation: 1

Credit card fraud: 3

Disturbance: 18

Disturbing the peace: 6

Domestic disturbance: 2

DUI: 12

Harassing phone calls: 2

Identity theft: 1

Improper parking: 3

Malicious mischief: 6

Petit larceny: 4

Simple assault: 3

Stalking: 1

Traffic citation: 279

Trespass: 2

Uttering forgery: 1

Welfare concern: 14

Wreck: 42

 

Arrests:

Careless driving: 4

Disorderly conduct- failure to comply: 1

Domestic violence: 1

DUI: 8

Fake ID: 3

Littering: 1

Minor in possession of alcohol: 1

Noise violation: 2

Petit larceny: 3

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 15

Possession of marijuana: 1

Possession of Schedule IV narcotics: 2

Public drunk: 6

Public intoxication: 6

Shoplifting: 1

Simple assault: 2

 

University Police Department

Reports:

Assault: 1

Disturbance: 5

Harassment: 2

Intoxicated person: 8

Loud/unnecessary music: 1

Motor vehicle accident: 10

Motor vehicle theft: 1

Peeping tom: 1

Petit larceny: 1

Possession of alcohol (housing): 2

Possession of paraphernalia: 3

Trespassing: 1

Vandalism: 3

 