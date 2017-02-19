Crime Blotter: OPD makes 8 DUI arrests last week

Feb. 10-16
Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.
Oxford Police Department
Reports:
Alarm: 26
Auto burglary: 1
Burglary of a residence: 3
Civil matter: 3
Code violation: 1
Credit card fraud: 3
Disturbance: 18
Disturbing the peace: 6
Domestic disturbance: 2
DUI: 12
Harassing phone calls: 2
Identity theft: 1
Improper parking: 3
Malicious mischief: 6
Petit larceny: 4
Simple assault: 3
Stalking: 1
Traffic citation: 279
Trespass: 2
Uttering forgery: 1
Welfare concern: 14
Wreck: 42
Arrests:
Careless driving: 4
Disorderly conduct- failure to comply: 1
Domestic violence: 1
DUI: 8
Fake ID: 3
Littering: 1
Minor in possession of alcohol: 1
Noise violation: 2
Petit larceny: 3
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 15
Possession of marijuana: 1
Possession of Schedule IV narcotics: 2
Public drunk: 6
Public intoxication: 6
Shoplifting: 1
Simple assault: 2
University Police Department
Reports:
Assault: 1
Disturbance: 5
Harassment: 2
Intoxicated person: 8
Loud/unnecessary music: 1
Motor vehicle accident: 10
Motor vehicle theft: 1
Peeping tom: 1
Petit larceny: 1
Possession of alcohol (housing): 2
Possession of paraphernalia: 3
Trespassing: 1
Vandalism: 3