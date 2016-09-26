Crime Blotter: Sept. 16-22

Sept. 16-22
Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.
Oxford Police Department
Reports:
Animal complaint: 3
Bicycle larceny: 1
Civil matter: 2
Counterfeit currency: 2
Disturbance: 3
Disturbing the peace: 40
Domestic disturbance: 3
DUI: 12
Harassing phone calls/texts: 4
House burglary: 1
Illegally parked vehicle: 4
Littering: 1
Malicious mischief: 9
Noise violation: 1
Petit larceny: 14
Public drunk: 4
Scam: 1
Shoplifting: 3
Simple assault: 5
Stalking: 3
Theft from a motor vehicle: 1
Welfare concern: 13
Arrests:
Careless driving: 9
Code violation: 1
Domestic violence: 1
DUI: 16
Failure to comply: 1
Harassing a public service animal (horse): 1
Littering: 2
Malicious mischief: 1
Possession of alcohol (under 21): 8
Noise violation: 5
Open container: 11
Possession of paraphernalia: 8
Possession of schedule 2 drug: 1
Public drunk: 40
Public intoxication: 2
Shoplifting: 4
Simple assault: 1
University Police Department
Reports:
Assault of a police officer: 1
Careless driving: 1
Disorderly conduct: 6
Disturbance: 3
Disturbing the peace: 1
Domestic violence: 1
DUI: 2
Fake ID: 1
Fight: 4
Harassment: 1
Intoxicated person: 28
Larceny: 6
Malicious mischief: 4
Motor vehicle accident: 14
Possession of alcohol: 4
Possession of alcohol (Under 21): 3
Possession of paraphernalia: 6
Possession of schedule 1 & 2 drugs: 1
Public drunk: 19
Sexual offense/battery: 1
Simple assault: 3
Vandalism to vehicle: 2