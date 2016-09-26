Crime Blotter: Sept. 16-22

Posted on Sep 26 2016 - 8:01am by Lasherica Thornton
Sept. 16-22

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

Oxford Police Department

Reports:

Animal complaint: 3

Bicycle larceny: 1

Civil matter: 2

Counterfeit currency: 2

Disturbance: 3

Disturbing the peace: 40

Domestic disturbance: 3

DUI: 12

Harassing phone calls/texts: 4

House burglary: 1

Illegally parked vehicle: 4

Littering: 1

Malicious mischief: 9

Noise violation: 1

Petit larceny: 14

Public drunk: 4

Scam: 1

Shoplifting: 3

Simple assault: 5

Stalking: 3

Theft from a motor vehicle: 1

Welfare concern: 13

Arrests:

Careless driving: 9

Code violation: 1

Domestic violence: 1

DUI: 16

Failure to comply: 1

Harassing a public service animal (horse): 1

Littering: 2

Malicious mischief: 1

Possession of alcohol (under 21): 8

Noise violation: 5

Open container: 11

Possession of paraphernalia: 8

Possession of schedule 2 drug: 1

Public drunk: 40

Public intoxication: 2

Shoplifting: 4

Simple assault: 1

University Police Department

Reports:

Assault of a police officer: 1

Careless driving: 1

Disorderly conduct: 6

Disturbance: 3

Disturbing the peace: 1

Domestic violence: 1

DUI: 2

Fake ID: 1

Fight: 4

Harassment: 1

Intoxicated person: 28

Larceny: 6

Malicious mischief: 4

Motor vehicle accident: 14

Possession of alcohol: 4

Possession of alcohol (Under 21): 3

Possession of paraphernalia: 6

Possession of schedule 1 & 2 drugs: 1

Public drunk: 19

Sexual offense/battery: 1

Simple assault: 3

Vandalism to vehicle: 2