Crime Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.
OPD
Reports:
Animal complaint: 8
Auto burglary: 3
Civil matter: 5
Disturbance: 5
Disturbing the peace: 18
Domestic disturbance: 5
DUI: 8
Embezzlement: 1
Harassing phone calls/texts: 2
Illegally parked vehicle: 3
Larceny: 2
Littering: 1
Malicious mischief: 6
Noise violation: 5
Petit larceny: 7
Obstructing traffic: 1
Scam: 2
Shoplifting: 2
Simple assault: 3
Welfare concern: 15
Arrests:
Careless driving: 6
Disorderly conduct: 3
Domestic violence: 3
DUI: 14
Fake ID: 2
Malicious mischief: 1
Noise violation: 3
Open container: 1
Petit larceny: 2
Possession of paraphernalia: 6
Possession of schedule 3 drug: 1
Public drunk: 26
Public intoxication: 2
Resisting arrest: 1
Shoplifting: 1
Simple assault: 2
UPD
Reports:
Aggravated assault on police officer: 2
Careless driving: 1
Disorderly conduct: 2
Disturbance: 3
Disturbing the peace: 2
Fight: 4
Harassment: 3
Intoxicated person: 8
Larceny: 11
Loud/unnecessary music: 3
Malicious mischief: 4
Motor vehicle accident: 14
Possession of alcohol (under 21): 4
Possession of paraphernalia: 3
Possession of Schedule I & II drug: 1
Public drunk: 18
Simple assault on police officer: 1
Stalking: 1