Crime Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Posted on Oct 10 2016
Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

OPD

Reports:

Animal complaint: 8

Auto burglary: 3

Civil matter: 5

Disturbance: 5

Disturbing the peace: 18

Domestic disturbance: 5

DUI: 8

Embezzlement: 1

Harassing phone calls/texts: 2

Illegally parked vehicle: 3

Larceny: 2

Littering: 1

Malicious mischief: 6

Noise violation: 5

Petit larceny: 7

Obstructing traffic: 1

Scam: 2

Shoplifting: 2

Simple assault: 3

Welfare concern: 15

 

Arrests:

Careless driving: 6

Disorderly conduct: 3

Domestic violence: 3

DUI: 14

Fake ID: 2

Malicious mischief: 1

Noise violation: 3

Open container: 1

Petit larceny: 2

Possession of paraphernalia: 6

Possession of schedule 3 drug: 1

Public drunk: 26

Public intoxication: 2

Resisting arrest: 1

Shoplifting: 1

Simple assault: 2

 

UPD

Reports:

Aggravated assault on police officer: 2

Careless driving: 1

Disorderly conduct: 2

Disturbance: 3

Disturbing the peace: 2

Fight: 4

Harassment: 3

Intoxicated person: 8

Larceny: 11

Loud/unnecessary music: 3

Malicious mischief: 4

Motor vehicle accident: 14

Possession of alcohol (under 21): 4

Possession of paraphernalia: 3

Possession of Schedule I & II drug: 1

Public drunk: 18

Simple assault on police officer: 1

Stalking: 1

 