Crime Blotter: Sept. 9-15

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Oxford Police Department

Reports:

Alarms: 32

Civil matter: 4

Code violation: 2

Counterfeit currency: 1

Credit card fraud: 2

Disturbing the peace: 29

Domestic disturbance: 4

DUI: 7

Embezzlement: 2

False pretense: 3

Harassing phone calls: 3

Identity theft: 1

Improper parking: 24

Indecent exposure: 1

Malicious mischief: 7

Petit larceny: 6

Public drunk: 2

Simple assault: 5

Traffic citation: 291

Trespassing: 3

Vehicle burglary: 4

Welfare concern: 13

Wreck: 58

Arrests:

Careless driving: 6

Child restraint: 1

Disturbing the peace: 1

DUI: 18

Fake ID: 3

Minor in possession of alcohol: 7

Noise violation: 3

Open container: 10

Possession of paraphernalia: 13

Public drunk: 15

Shoplifting: 4

University Police Department

Reports:

Bicycle larceny: 2

Breaking into a coin operated machine: 1

Disturbance: 4

Burglary: 3

DUI: 1

Failure to comply: 1

Grand larceny: 1

Intoxicated person: 11

Motor vehicle accident: 12

Petit larceny: 2

Minor in possession of alcohol: 2

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Possession of paraphernalia: 5

Public drunk: 6

Trespassing: 1

Vandalism: 3