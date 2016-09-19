Crime Blotter: Sept. 9-15

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Oxford Police Department
Reports:
Alarms: 32
Civil matter: 4
Code violation: 2
Counterfeit currency: 1
Credit card fraud: 2
Disturbing the peace: 29
Domestic disturbance: 4
DUI: 7
Embezzlement: 2
False pretense: 3
Harassing phone calls: 3
Identity theft: 1
Improper parking: 24
Indecent exposure: 1
Malicious mischief: 7
Petit larceny: 6
Public drunk: 2
Simple assault: 5
Traffic citation: 291
Trespassing: 3
Vehicle burglary: 4
Welfare concern: 13
Wreck: 58
Arrests:
Careless driving: 6
Child restraint: 1
Disturbing the peace: 1
DUI: 18
Fake ID: 3
Minor in possession of alcohol: 7
Noise violation: 3
Open container: 10
Possession of paraphernalia: 13
Public drunk: 15
Shoplifting: 4
University Police Department
Reports:
Bicycle larceny: 2
Breaking into a coin operated machine: 1
Disturbance: 4
Burglary: 3
DUI: 1
Failure to comply: 1
Grand larceny: 1
Intoxicated person: 11
Motor vehicle accident: 12
Petit larceny: 2
Minor in possession of alcohol: 2
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Possession of paraphernalia: 5
Public drunk: 6
Trespassing: 1
Vandalism: 3