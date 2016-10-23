Crime Blotter: UPD arrests 13 in week for paraphernalia possession

October 14-20
Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.
OPD
Reports:
Animal complaint: 8
Auto burglary: 3
Civil matter: 4
Counterfeit currency: 1
Credit card fraud: 4
Disturbance: 5
Disturbing the peace: 12
Domestic violence: 1
DUI: 7
Grand larceny: 5
Harassing phone calls: 3
Illegally parked vehicle: 6
Malicious mischief: 5
Noise violation: 5
Petit larceny: 5
Public intoxication: 2
Scam: 1
Shoplifting: 3
Simple assault: 2
Welfare concern: 16
Arrests:
Careless driving: 5
DUI: 7
Fake ID: 2
Harassment: 1
Malicious mischief: 1
Noise violation: 6
Open container: 2
Possession of paraphernalia: 13
Public drunk: 3
Public intoxication: 5
Resisting arrest: 1
Shoplifting: 1
Simple assault: 2
UPD
Reports:
Aggravated assault: 1
Disorderly conduct: 3
Disturbance: 1
Fake ID: 1
Intoxicated person: 11
Kidnapping: 1
Larceny: 20
Malicious mischief: 3
Motor vehicle accident: 8
Possession of alcohol: 1
Possession of paraphernalia: 2
Public drunk: 5