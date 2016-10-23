Crime Blotter: UPD arrests 13 in week for paraphernalia possession

Posted on Oct 23 2016 - 6:24pm by Lasherica Thornton
October 14-20

Briefs do not include every incident from the past week. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Report compiled by Lasherica Thornton.

OPD

Reports:

Animal complaint: 8

Auto burglary: 3

Civil matter: 4

Counterfeit currency: 1

Credit card fraud: 4

Disturbance: 5

Disturbing the peace: 12

Domestic violence: 1

DUI: 7

Grand larceny: 5

Harassing phone calls: 3

Illegally parked vehicle: 6

Malicious mischief: 5

Noise violation: 5

Petit larceny: 5

Public intoxication: 2

Scam: 1

Shoplifting: 3

Simple assault: 2

Welfare concern: 16

 

Arrests:

Careless driving: 5

DUI: 7

Fake ID: 2

Harassment: 1

Malicious mischief: 1

Noise violation: 6

Open container: 2

Possession of paraphernalia: 13

Public drunk: 3

Public intoxication: 5

Resisting arrest: 1

Shoplifting: 1

Simple assault: 2

 

 

UPD

Reports:

Aggravated assault: 1

Disorderly conduct: 3

Disturbance: 1

Fake ID: 1

Intoxicated person: 11

Kidnapping: 1

Larceny: 20

Malicious mischief: 3

Motor vehicle accident: 8

Possession of alcohol: 1

Possession of paraphernalia: 2

Public drunk: 5