The Daily Mississippian’s top news from 2016

Here’s a roundup of the top news from 2016.

January

In January, the university held its first basketball game in the newly contraction Pavilion. The new venue kicked off the new year with a show from country artist Brad Paisley.

Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter issued his first statement to the student body. Vitter came into office on Jan. 1 and officially introduced himself to the campus.

February

The university’s branch of the NAACP received the Chairman’s Award at the national NAACP Image Awards. The Chairman’s Award is given to individuals and organizations who use their distinct platforms to be agents of change.

Police pressed charges in the death of Jessica Chambers more than a year after she was found with burns on 98 percent of her body on the side of a road. Quinton Verdell Tellis was charged with capital murder.

March

University administration announced new text for the contextual plaque that would be placed on the Confederate memorial statue in the Circle. Following the announcement, several groups expressed dissenting opinions about the language, after which Chancellor Vitter created the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on History and Contextualization, which was tasked with creating the new text.

Austin Reed Edenfield pleaded guilty to placing a noose on the statue of James Meredith in February 2014. Edenfield waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge before a judge in Oxford. The charge said he helped others threaten force to intimidate African-American students, faculty and staff.

April

Mississippi’s House Bill 1523, which would give legal protection to Mississippi citizens who refuse service based on religious convictions surrounding marriage and sexuality, gained national attention after it was passed. Several groups protested the bill, including the state civil liberties union, while others supported it.

An incident of sexual harassment at a philanthropic fraternity event received backlash. After Sigma Chi’s Derby Days event, students posted on social media and began a conversation about sexual harassment on campus.

May

Oxford hosted its first Pride Weekend on May 5 while students were wrapping up classes. The weekend included a drag show, a parade and lectures on campus.

June

Oxford held a vigil after the June 12 shooting in Orlando, Florida in the Pulse nightclub. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s history, resulting in 49 deaths and 53 wounded.

An updated version of the contextual plaque text for the Confederate memorial statue was released on June 16. The new text was well-received and plans were made for the plaque to be placed.

July

Austin Edenfield was sentenced to serve 12 months probation for his role in the February 2014 vandalizing of the James Meredith statue July 21 at the federal courthouse in Oxford.

Ole Miss had five students competing in the NCAA Track Championship. Senior Ryan Walling ran both his fastest, and final, race in an Ole Miss uniform. Walling also bested the previous school record by 15 seconds.

August

Six Oxford residents were killed Aug. 14 in a plane crash traveling from Northport, Alabama, to Oxford. Drs. Jason and Lea Farese, Dr. Austin and Angie Poole, and Dr. Michael and Kim Perry were heading back from a dental seminar when their plane began to experience engine difficulties. No passengers survived. Nearly 2,000 people gathered in the C.M. Tad Smith Coliseum to honor the couples with a vigil.

September

The 2017 Miss Ole Miss race was riveting. With 54.93 percent of the vote, Acacia Santos became the first African-American non-Greek candidate to win the title in a runoff. Cole Putnam was named Mr. Ole Miss for the 2016-2017 year Sep. 13.

More than 100 members from the Ole Miss community occupied the Lyceum for nearly five hours Sep. 23 in response to a student’s comment on Facebook that referenced lynching. The student’s comment was made in response to a post about the riots in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter released a statement addressing the protest, saying that he and other university leaders condemned the student’s comment and that the university does not approve of any racist or violent acts.

October

The Daily Mississippian released a special Red Zone issue to address sexual assault on campus. The 16-page issue included personal stories, discussions with students and police officers and more all revolving around the issue of sexual assault on the Ole Miss campus and continue the conversation surrounding it.

The University of Mississippi named Katrina Caldwell vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement Oct. 18. Caldwell was previously the assistant vice chancellor for diversity and equity at Northern Illinois University from 2012 to 2016.

Senior journalism major Leah Gibson was named Ole Miss’ 68th Miss University Scholarship pageant winner Oct. 26. Her pageant platform was “iChoose,” which promotes highway safety. Gibson is the station manager at Rebel Radio and a member of the Columns Society. Gibson will compete in Vicksburg at the Miss Mississippi pageant during the summer.

November

Donald J. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election Nov 8. Trump received 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232, pushing him over the top. The results came as a shock to many. Mixed emotions buzzed from students, faculty and staff across campus. While many were satisfied with the turnout of the election, many others were fearful. The university hosted discussions and forums to address students who had concerns following the election results.

The investiture of Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter took place Nov. 10. U.S. Sens. W. Thad Cochran, Roger F. Wicker, Lt. Gov. J. Tate Reeves, Speaker of the House Philip A. Gunn and Mayor Pat Patterson were in attendance as well as Vitter’s wife, children, siblings, family and friend, Morgan Freeman. Vitter spoke about his vision for the future of the university and his gratitude for the support of his family.

December

Ole Miss has announced that c0-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner will not return next season. It will also not extend the contract of Assistant Athletic Director Barney Farrar, according to a release from the university.

Because of a failure to comply with senate procedures, Associated Student Body senators withdrew a draft resolution Tuesday that recommended university officials make campus a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.