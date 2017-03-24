Piano prodigy to perform tonight at Nutt Auditorium

Daniel Souvigny is sharing his musical talents through a special preview to the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest and Festival at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Nutt Auditorium.

The 16-year-old, award-winning pianist is from Hampshire, Illinois, where he began taking piano lessons at age five. His mother, Vicki Bersch, noticed he had a passion for performing when he was about 8 years old. Bersch used to take him along to their local farmers/flea market, where she sold his old toys and clothing while Souvigny would play on the piano for tips.

Souvigny was musically inclined from birth.

“Daniel’s father was the musical one,” Bersch said.

Souvigny’s father was also a performer, and he played instruments like the pipe organ. His father was an active musician until he died in December 2014 after battling multiple sclerosis.

“I have no musical background at all, but I’ve learned from Daniel and by going to his lessons,” Bersch said.

Souvigny chose to continue his musical journey and now plays a variety of instruments like the guitar, drums and violin, in addition to the piano. He finds motivation in most music genres.

“With music overall, there is no inferior, and there are some extremely talented artists in all genres,” he said.

In July 2016, he studied classical piano for a month with one of St. Petersburg, Russia’s, top professors. He has won the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest’s junior division three times. At age 15, he became known as the youngest to ever win second place in the adult division; he won first place in the Cutting Contest. He has performed and participated in festivals and competitions across the world.

The contest and festival will be held May 25-28. This is the 43rd season of the contest and the second year it will be held in Oxford, since it was relocated from Peoria, Illinois.

Ian Hominick, artistic director at the University of Mississippi’s music department, hosts the contest and festival. Hominick, who originally participated in the event intermittently as a judge since the 1990s, suggested the event be moved to Oxford after learning the creators were looking to relocate.

“I have hosted many fine pianists since arriving in Oxford in 1999, but Daniel is probably the youngest at age 16,” Hominick said. “He is classically trained as a pianist but loves playing blues, ragtime and jazz.”

Souvigny’s program will emphasize the changes in music from the early 20th century through the present day.

“He absolutely loves performing; he is a master improviser and possesses a phenomenal technique at the keyboard,” Hominick said.

“I’m extremely proud of him and what he does. I’m thrilled that he is able to do something he loves to do and has a deep passion for,” Bersch said. “I think it’s wonderful he can share his passion for music with other people.”

“Performing is fun, and I have made so many good friends while performing,” Souvigny said. “It’s like having an extended musical family.”

Charles Miles, the in-house technician for the music department, said, “I have worked with Daniel before, and he is a pleasure to work with and incredibly talented.”

Souvigny performed in last year’s competition, giving Miles the opportunity to see him in action for the first time.

“When he plays the piano, I almost expect steam to come out of the piano; it’s truly something to see and hear.”

Hominick will host the event, in which only Souvigny will be performing. The event will be used to raise prize money for the May contests. There are a total of 26 contestant spots for the event — 10 junior division spots for ages 17 and under and 16 regular division spots. These spots are filling up quickly, with fewer than six remaining. Contestants for the May contest span from every coast of the country.

This year’s competition will also include two new contests. The New Rag Contest is for musicians who create or write their own music, and in the Duet Contest, pianists will have the opportunity to pair with one or more pianists to perform.

Prizes include cash and trophies for each event. Along with competing and prizes is a host of special guest artists who will also perform in the May contest.

Tickets for tonight’s show and the May contest can be purchased at the UM Box Office.

Souvigny is excited to perform tonight. He enjoys being able to access and create his own music and share it with an audience.

He also has no plans of relinquishing his musical goals any time soon.

“I don’t think I could get tired of it, and I hope to perform for another half of a century,” Souvigny said.