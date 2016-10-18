Diversity and community engagement vice chancellor named

The University announced Katrina Caldwell as the new vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement Tuesday.

Assistant Vice-President for Diversity and Equity Katrina Myers Caldwell spoke on diversity at the vice chancellor open interview session. (Photo by Kamera Griffin)

Caldwell interviewed with the university on Sept. 20 as a part of the vice chancellor interview series the university hosted for the public.

“What I’ve read and heard about this institution and the work that you’re doing, I want to be a part of that,” Caldwell said in the interview last month. “It takes people to make change happen and, from what I’ve seen, I think you’ve got the people here.”

Caldwell was the assistant vice-president for diversity and equity at Northern Illinois University from 2012 until 2016.

The university released this announcement Tuesday:

We are pleased to announce that Dr. Katrina Caldwell has accepted our offer to become the University’s new Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Community Engagement. Dr. Caldwell has extensive experience and offers a breadth of knowledge and expertise to this important position. Dr. Caldwell will assume her responsibilities as Vice Chancellor, effective January 1, 2017.

We appreciate the outstanding work of the search committee, led by Dr. Brandi Hephner LaBanc, as well as Parker Executive Search, who assisted us in identifying our new director.

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Caldwell.

Thank you,

Morris H. Stocks
Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor