Diversity and community engagement vice chancellor named

The University announced Katrina Caldwell as the new vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement Tuesday.

Caldwell interviewed with the university on Sept. 20 as a part of the vice chancellor interview series the university hosted for the public.

“What I’ve read and heard about this institution and the work that you’re doing, I want to be a part of that,” Caldwell said in the interview last month. “It takes people to make change happen and, from what I’ve seen, I think you’ve got the people here.”

Caldwell was the assistant vice-president for diversity and equity at Northern Illinois University from 2012 until 2016.

The university released this announcement Tuesday: